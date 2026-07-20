DJ Amundi MSCI USA Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI USA Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc (MEGA) Amundi MSCI USA Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jul-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI USA Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.3443 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 904566 CODE: MEGA ISIN: IE000YBGJXXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000YBGJXXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEGA LEI Code: 213800TD9G3Y5DL54346 Sequence No.: 436783 EQS News ID: 2368196 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2026 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)