ALLIED BIOFUELS FE LLC: Allied Biofuels Signs Logistics Agreement with Pro Logistic Services for the Delivery of SAF & e-SAF from Uzbekistan to Europe and the GCC for Its US$6.08 Billion Presidential Decree-Backed Project

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Allied Biofuels has signed a logistics cooperation agreement with Pro Logistic Services SIA for design and implementation of international export infrastructure for SAF and e-SAF production, establishing rail and marine corridors from Uzbekistan to Europe and the UAE;



The agreement marks a critical milestone in Allied Biofuels' end-to-end commercial platform, complementing a US$6.08 billion Presidential Decree-backed project, a binding offtake MOU with Uzbekistan Airports for 117,000 tpa, and a 4.45 GW renewable energy system - giving prospective offtake partners certainty across production, delivery and route-to-market.





TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum, Allied Biofuels FE LLC has executed a Logistics Cooperation Agreement with Pro Logistic Services SIA, one of Europe's pre-eminent Eurasian multimodal logistics operators, to establish the international export framework for the movement of SAF and e-SAF from Allied Biofuels' project site in Uzbekistan to strategic markets across Europe, the UAE and beyond. The agreement marks a significant milestone in the commercialisation of the project, confirming that its route-to-market infrastructure is being developed in partnership with an operator of the highest international standing.

Pro Logistic Services brings exceptional depth of capability to this engagement. Ranked among Latvia's top 100 companies, the company operates a fleet of over 4,000 wagons and holds direct official forwarder contracts with the national railways of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Turkmenistan and Lithuania, which will underpin the distribution of Allied Biofuels' product. With established operational presence in Latvia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Lithuania, Poland, Estonia, Ukraine, Cyprus and the UAE, Pro Logistic Services commands the full geographic reach required to execute the international delivery of SAF and e-SAF from production through to final customer.

Under the cooperation agreement, Pro Logistic Services will build, design and implement integrated multimodal logistics solutions, encompassing dedicated rail tank car operations, port handling, freight forwarding and marine delivery to customers across Europe, the UAE and other strategic markets.

The agreement materially strengthens Allied Biofuels' commercialisation programme by establishing structured, credible export pathways for future contracted product volumes. For prospective offtake partners across the European and UAE aviation markets, it resolves a critical question as to precisely how, by whom, and through which infrastructure Allied Biofuel's product will be delivered, providing a higher degree of supply-chain certainty that a partner of Pro Logistic Services' calibre can provide.

For UAE-bound volumes, the logistics plan provides for dedicated rail tank car movement from Miskin Station through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, a strategically significant corridor traversing Kazakhstan and the Caspian Sea, to the Georgian Black Sea ports of Poti or Batumi. Product will then transfer to marine tankers for onward shipment through the Black Sea, the Mediterranean and the Suez Canal to Fujairah and other UAE port destinations. The corridor leverages Pro Logistic Services' direct railway relationships across each of the sovereign networks traversed.

For European deliveries, the corridor runs by rail from Miskin Station direct to the Port of Riga - Pro Logistic Services' home port and a major hub in its established network, with onward marine distribution to ports including Hamburg and beyond. The geographic alignment between Allied Biofuels' production infrastructure and Pro Logistic Services' operational footprint across the Trans-Caspian and Baltic networks is exceptional. Pro Logistic Services has not simply agreed to assist with logistics, but brings pre-existing relationships, infrastructure and operating experience across its broad international network.

The logistics programme will be developed in parallel with the project's engineering, production planning and offtake activities, ensuring that Allied Biofuels' future SAF and e-SAF output is matched at every stage by a delivery network that is scalable, commercially structured and operationally proven.

Alfred Benedict, Managing Director of Allied Biofuels, said:

"Securing a logistics partner of Pro Logistic Services' calibre reflects the scale, maturity and international ambition of this project. Its established railway relationships, extensive wagon fleet and operational experience across the corridors our products will travel provide a strong foundation for our export strategy.

Together, we are developing logistics infrastructure that matches the scale of our production platform and gives prospective offtake partners greater confidence in the reliable and efficient delivery of future SAF and e-SAF volumes."

Natalya Tsoy, Member of the Board of Pro Logistic Services SIA, said:

"Pro Logistic Services has more than two decades of experience delivering complex cross-border logistics solutions across Eurasia. Our direct relationships with national railway operators, SAF suitable tank wagons in our fleet, as well as operational presence across the full export route position us to support Allied Biofuels in connecting its future production with aviation markets across Europe, the UAE and beyond.

Allied Biofuels is developing a project of exceptional scale and strategic importance carrying immerse sustainability value for the region, and we as a socially responsible company are proud to contribute to the development of its international logistics network."

The agreement represents a material step in the construction of Allied Biofuels' end-to-end commercial platform - from sovereign-backed production in Uzbekistan, through a world-class logistics network, to airlines and strategic offtake partners across the global aviation market. With a US$6.08 billion project, a Presidential Decree, a binding offtake MOU with Uzbekistan Airports, and now an international logistics framework backed by one of Eurasia's foremost operators, Allied Biofuels' position as a reliable, investment-grade clean energy developer continues to strengthen.

About Allied Biofuels

Allied Biofuels is developing Central Asia's first world-scale integrated biorefinery, purpose-engineered to produce SAF and e-SAF at industrial scale. With an estimated capital value of approximately US$6.08 billion, the project integrates advanced refining technology, a 4.45 GW renewable energy system and a fully structured international export platform designed to serve aviation markets across Europe, the Middle East and beyond. In partnership with the world's foremost technology providers, the facility is intended to play a pivotal role in the global clean energy transition, delivering transformative environmental outcomes and anchoring long-term economic prosperity across the region.

About Pro Logistic Services SIA

Pro Logistic Services SIA is a Riga-headquartered international logistics company with over two decades of experience across Eurasian rail, marine and road networks. The company operates more than 4,000 wagons, holds direct contracts with the national railways of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Turkmenistan and Lithuania, and maintains an operational presence across 10 countries. Its services include freight forwarding, multimodal transport, port handling, customs coordination, warehousing and supply-chain management for bulk and liquid cargo.

Media Contact

Allied Biofuels

Email: info@alliedbiofuels.com

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