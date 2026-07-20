DJ Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc (TIPA) Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jul-2026 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.5022 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4225861 CODE: TIPA ISIN: LU1452600XXX =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1452600XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPA LEI Code: 549300E16EJHSDOWGC76 Sequence No.: 436873 EQS News ID: 2368410 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2026 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)