The collaboration transforms the vehicle into a never felt before multi-sensory game experience.

Cinemo, a global leader and innovative one-stop-shop provider for fully integrated, multi-device in-car infotainment solutions, announces its collaboration with SmashLabs, a boutique gaming and technology company to deliver an extremely immersive in-vehicle gaming experience. The solution is designed to address growing consumer demand in connected, engaging cabin experiences.

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Cinemo and SmashLabs

The integrated solution combines SmashLabs' music-based games with Cinemo's scalable software, synchronizing lighting, haptics, audio, and even climate elements with gameplay to create an immersive, multi-sensory experience. Optimized for low-latency performance across vehicle displays and audio systems, it enables interactive entertainment during charging stops and for passengers while driving.

The first game available from SmashLabs via Cinemo's in-car immersion is Smashworld: Beat Explorers, a rhythm-based game where player interactions are directly synchronized with music, enhanced by immersive Dolby Atmos audio when supported by the vehicle. Through collaboration with Sony Music Publishing and Extreme Music (Sony Group), passengers can download new song packs for Smashworld: Beat Explorers at any time.

"OEMs are racing to turn the cabin into a standout experience. Together with SmashLabs, we're proving that connected entertainment can captivate passengers, strengthen differentiation, and become a seamless part of the vehicle ecosystem," says Charly Lippoth, Director Partnerships at Cinemo.

"Bringing our games into the vehicle creates entirely new opportunities to engage passengers in ways that were not possible before," added Niccolò Cappon, President CEO at SmashLabs. "What makes this especially exciting is that we can now create experiences in the car that simply don't exist at home: immersive, social, and perfectly integrated into the journey itself. It is a pleasure to work with Cinemo on this truly transformative gaming experience."

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global provider of innovative infotainment products designed to create seamless digital media experiences. Its portfolio features award-winning, fully integrated, system-agnostic solutions that combine low footprint with high performance and quality.

Founded in 2008, Cinemo provides world-leading digital media solutions for the highly demanding automotive market. Trusted by more than 40 market-leading OEMs and over 20 tier-1 suppliers, Cinemo has a strong track record of industry firsts.

By leveraging its field-proven digital media, cloud, and AI technologies, Cinemo has expanded its range to create the first open cloud ecosystem that connects devices, content, and users.

Cinemo's global team of innovative thinkers, representing over 40 nationalities, is dedicated to driving continuous growth and developing digital media solutions that create value for our customers and partners.

Further information is available at www.cinemo.com.

About SmashLabs

SmashLabs is a gaming and technology company focused on creating immersive interactive experiences for next-generation infotainment platforms.

Founded with the vision of bringing gaming beyond traditional screens, SmashLabs develops experiences designed specifically for connected environments, combining gameplay, music, interaction and real-time immersion.

The company specializes in rhythm-driven and multiplayer experiences optimized for automotive and spatial computing environments, with a strong focus on seamless integration between software, audio, visuals and interactive systems. SmashLabs is currently developing Smashworld a universe of original music-based immersive games that can be also customized for OEMs.

SmashLabs creates games and entertainment experiences that redefine how passengers engage with digital content inside software-defined vehicles.

Further information is available at www.smashlabs.io

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260720039837/en/

Contacts:

Martina Oerther, Marketing Director, moerther@cinemo.com