Ukraine has officially recognized the profession of solar PV installer. A professional standard for the occupation has been entered into the country's National Qualifications Register, maintained by the National Qualifications Agency of Ukraine. The accreditation recognizes the profession of solar installer at the national level for the first time, while establishing unified requirements for the knowledge, practical skills and competencies of solar installers. It will also act as a foundation for future educational programmes, job descriptions, professional certification and the training of future ...

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