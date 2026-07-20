Santafé Shopping Center: Giant dove adorns world's largest natural flower tapestry in Medellín

A giant dove suspended more than 15 metres above the largest natural flower tapestry in the world, created from more than 220,000 stems, has gone on display in Medellín until 30 August in the central square of the Santafé Shopping Centr

MEDELLÍN, Colombia, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the slogan "When love unites, peace blossoms," the 16th edition of the event, entitled World of Flowers 2026, aims to establish itself as one of the landmarks of Medellín, the capital of the department of Antioquia. It also pays tribute to the "silletero" tradition during the Feria de las Flores, which takes place in July and August.

As every year, the centrepiece represents a specific theme, and in 2026 that theme is peace. "The floral dove symbolises the peace we long for throughout the world. With it, we want to convey a message of empathy and hope at a time when the world is facing so many conflicts," María Fernanda Bertel, General Manager of Santafé de Medellín Shopping Centre, told EFE.

For 46 days, the 1,000-square-metre plaza will display a floral carpet made up of 27,000 plants, containing more than 220,000 flowers from eastern Antioquia, including petunias in shades of fuchsia, purple, white, and red, along with marigolds in hues ranging from orange to yellow.

"The species we have chosen adapt well to our square and to our infrastructure, which features retractable roofs that open in the morning and afternoon, providing the lighting conditions these flowers require," Bertel said.

The structure of the floral dove is made of metal and decorated with white leaves crafted from biodegradable materials that resemble flowers. These were attached one by one on the 10.5-metre-high and 16.8-metre-wide sculpture.

According to Bertel, more than 200 people were involved in creating World of Flowers 2026, from the initial design work through to the installation of the exhibition.

The flowers are cared for by a team of eight gardeners who constantly monitor every detail to keep them watered and ensure they remain in perfect condition throughout the exhibition.

The first flower carpet was created in 2011 and, in 2025, the initiative celebrated its 15th anniversary. The event attracted 3.1 million visitors, who embarked on a "journey through flowers" featuring iconic installations in different areas of the shopping centre, with a hot-air balloon as the main attraction.

Media contact

María Alejandra Marín Gutiérrez

+57 312 7929955

mmarin@ccsantafemedellin.com

Photo - https://mmx.prnewswire.com/media/MS1885183/Flower-tapestry-in-Santafé-Shopping-Centre-Medellín.jpg?id=OA2769818&token=eyJhbGciOiJkaXIiLCJlbmMiOiJBMjU2R0NNIn0..u9MM-N1yeKrXcsWD.4zukfCXGvC5Oo4BEIAMqjow8h1WmhWG3oee733gz_p9_OLpDkJfCSS1Kp3EOrhyOceL436M1AHpgWUjsekwhPsxmP3SDwALvg2X6SCc4CrY_MuVd_cPizUAI9QmV7af8XMo.oKvl7PPgEfqcpRpSbnCHbA

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/giant-dove-adorns-worlds-largest-natural-flower-tapestry-in-medellin-302828999.html