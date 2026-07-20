What new products or improvements did ATW showcase at The smarter E 2026? Wang: For the PV sector, ATW highlighted turnkey solutions covering the entire value chain from ingot and wafer to cell and module, alongside its energy storage solutions. Underlying this full-chain capability are breakthroughs in key process equipment. This full-chain capability allows us to understand process interdependencies at a system level, rather than in isolated segments. ATW is responsible not only for equipment delivery but also for ramp-up, yield stability, and operational performance.ATW had several innovations, ...

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