Nuvion × Turnkey Partner to Build Secure Embedded Wallet Infrastructure for Global Businesses

MIAMI, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As stablecoins continue to move into mainstream business operations, companies are increasingly looking for ways to offer digital asset experiences without the complexity of managing wallets, private keys, or blockchain infrastructure internally. Yet for many businesses, security, compliance, and operational complexity remain major barriers to adoption.

Nuvion, the AI-powered global banking and cross-border payments platforms built on fiat and stablecoins for businesses & fintechs, today announced a partnership with Turnkey, the wallet infrastructure provider for secure key management and transaction signing, to strengthen embedded wallet and stablecoin infrastructure across the Nuvion platform.

The partnership combines Turnkey's secure wallet infrastructure with Nuvion's regulated financial rails, enabling businesses to seamlessly launch and manage stablecoin-powered financial products without building or maintaining wallet infrastructure themselves.

As businesses increasingly seek faster ways to move money globally, manage treasury operations, and embed financial services into their products, the demand for secure and compliant digital asset infrastructure continues to grow. Together, Nuvion and Turnkey are simplifying how companies access the benefits of blockchain-based financial infrastructure while maintaining the controls required to operate at global scale.

Together, the partnership enables:

Secure embedded wallet infrastructure for businesses and fintechs

Stablecoin accounts with integrated on- and off-ramps

Programmatic treasury and payment workflows

Global payout infrastructure powered by digital asset rails

Simplified access to stablecoin-powered financial services through a unified platform

By integrating Turnkey's wallet infrastructure directly into Nuvion's financial ecosystem, businesses can launch modern financial products faster while maintaining the security, compliance, and operational safeguards required for enterprise adoption.

"Businesses want access to the speed and efficiency of blockchain-based financial infrastructure, but they shouldn't have to become blockchain infrastructure companies to achieve it," said Keisha Clark, Managing Director of Nuvion. "Partnering with Turnkey helps us abstract complexity while delivering secure, scalable financial infrastructure that enables businesses to move, manage, and grow money globally."

"We built Turnkey so teams can ship wallet infrastructure without compromising on security. Nuvion is using that to power stablecoin products for businesses globally - that's exactly the kind of thing we want to enable" said Bryce Ferguson, CEO and Co-founder of Turnkey.

The partnership reflects Nuvion's continued commitment to building a unified operating system for global money movement, bringing together regulated financial infrastructure, stablecoin rails, and secure wallet technology to help businesses operate seamlessly across borders. About Nuvion

Nuvion is the AI-powered global banking and cross-border payments platforms built on fiat and stablecoins for businesses and fintechs. With multi-currency and stablecoin bank accounts, global payouts, card issuing, stablecoin-powered settlement, compliance automation, and a unified API - Nuvion turns global banking into a single, seamless experience. Built for a world where ambition crosses borders instantly.

About Turnkey

Turnkey is the infrastructure for verifiable systems. Create wallets, sign transactions, and automate onchain actions - all with one elegant API. Learn more at https://www.turnkey.com/

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