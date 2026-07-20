DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio 20-Jul-2026 / 09:48 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Regarding the Sale of Non-Performing Loans Portfolio DATE: July 17, 2026 Our Bank has sold its non-performing loan portfolio receivables arising from loans, credit cards, general purpose loans, cheque accounts, commercial loans, overdraft loans and all other related receivables and expenses together with the interest amount; -- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 233.032.674,04 as of June 15, 2026, to Gelecek Varlik Yönetimi A.S. for a total consideration of TL 60.000.000,00, -- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 250.945.304,9 as of June 16, 2026, to Tuna Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 62.000.000,00, -- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 500.895.556,71 as of June 17, 2026, to Met-ay Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 85.000.000,00, -- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 534.564.918,17 as of June 18, 2026, to Istanbul Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 58.000.000,00, -- in the total principal and contractual interest amount of TL 557.999.086,96 as of June 19, 2026, to Dünya Varlik Yönetim A.S. for a total consideration of TL 46.000.000,00, in five separate portfolios for a total consideration of TL 311.000.000,00. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail . We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 436877 EQS News ID: 2368484 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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July 20, 2026 04:48 ET (08:48 GMT)