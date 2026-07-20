Mitteilung der Eleving Group S.A. Eleving Group issued EUR 308.7 million worth of loans in the first half of 2026Eleving Group, an international financial technology company listed on the Frankfurt and Riga stock exchanges, issued loans totaling EUR 308.7 million in the first half of this year, representing a 46.4% increase compared to the corresponding period a year earlier, according to the company's operational data. "Quarter after quarter, Eleving Group continues to deliver steady and focused growth. While the volume of loans issued in the first quarter of this year reached EUR 144.6 million, it increased to EUR 164.1 million in the second quarter. Not only do these results demonstrate a stable demand for our products but also the effectiveness of our sales strategy. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...