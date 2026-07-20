Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
42 Proben im Labor - Jetzt beginnt die spannendste Phase für diese Wolfram-Aktie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.07.2026 11:30 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: 3TREES sets Guinness World Record with largest coatings showroom in China

BEIJING, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China's leading coatings producer 3TREES unveiled a nearly 20,000-square-meter coatings showroom in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, on July 16, which has been certified by Guinness World Records as the world's largest coatings showroom.

At the launching ceremony of the 3TREES Quality Homes Technology Experience Center, Hong Jie, Chairman and CEO of 3TREES, and Guinness World Records Adjudicator Luo Qiong jointly unveiled the commemorative plaque. Nearly a thousand attendees, including representatives from all walks of life, business partners and staff, participated in the ceremony.

The experience center aims to build a one-stop delivery system for future quality homes, better satisfy people's yearning for a better life, steer the industry toward coordinated progress of product quality and services, and advance high-quality industrial development.

Transformed from an over-20-year-old industrial workshop, the venue is renovated with eco-friendly materials developed by 3TREES. While retaining the historical marks of the industrial age, innovative materials and intelligent construction techniques inject modern vitality into the entire space.

Designed by the world's top design institutions and experts, the center is positioned as an international, industrial-style one-stop super exhibition hall. It integrates brand display, cultural inheritance and immersive scenario experience, and adopts scenario-based, digital and humanized design, comprehensively presenting full-scenario solutions covering 3TREES' retail, engineering, industrial coatings, intelligent construction, traditional lacquer and better living sectors.

The renovation retains the original main structural frame of the workshop, serving as solid evidence of 3TREES' stable product quality and reliable on-site delivery capability.

Open to upstream and downstream industry players, the center acts as a platform to convey 3TREES' culture and strength, and facilitates supply-demand matching, joint technological innovation and resource exchange.

It also embodies 3TREES' social commitments, including developing green building materials, supporting urban renewal, and accelerating domestic substitution of high-end industrial coatings.

The renewed workshop leads the industry in three dimensions -- scale, scene construction and industrial chain integration, creating a replicable and promotable model for the aging factory renovation. It represents an exemplary exploratory practice integrating urban renewal and industrial tourism.

Earning the Guinness World Record for the world's largest coatings showroom demonstrates that Chinese coatings brands are stepping onto the global stage with broader international vision and stronger cultural confidence, showcasing an innovative integrated model combining green intelligent manufacturing and spatial aesthetics to the whole world.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/351375.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3006779/284674555bed49469662a13c0fd15c0e.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-3trees-sets-guinness-world-record-with-largest-coatings-showroom-in-china-302829475.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.