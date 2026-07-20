

EQS Newswire / 20/07/2026 / 11:30 CET/CEST

The newswire guarantees online postings on USA Today and increases its guaranteed distribution on high-domain-rating local US news sites to empower AI visibility

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 July 2026 - Media OutReach Newswire, the first global newswire founded in Asia Pacific, has expanded its USA distribution network with additional guaranteed news postings.



Guaranteed news postings on USA Today

Through new strategic agreements, Media OutReach Newswire now provides clients with guaranteed online postings in flagship American media outlets like USA Today, Yahoo Finance, and The Associated Press, alongside more than 650 trusted news sites with domain authority. This latest service upgrade specifically targets guaranteed online news postings in media with domain authority to empower AI visibility. By combining distribution with JSON-LD Schema Markup that provides context and meaning to the press release for search engines and AI models to interpret its content accurately, Media OutReach Newswire's press release distribution structures answers for AI discoverability and AI citation. Media OutReach Newswire's press release distribution service has been helping companies and government agencies to actively build their AI visibility.



Media OutReach Newswire guarantees news release placements in the official, public-facing press release section of USA Today. With a Domain Authority (DA) rated between 92 and 94 out of 100, USA Today ranks as one of the most trusted news sources for Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Attracting more than 120.5 million unique monthly visitors, this integration delivers the public visibility necessary to build client brand credibility and trust on a national stage. Additionally, the newswire has secured guaranteed news postings on real local and regional news websites, including The Arizona Republic, Detroit Free Press, Indianapolis Star, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, The Tennessean, and The Oklahoman.



"By improving the quality of our guaranteed news postings on trusted, Google-indexed news sites with domain authority, coupled with the direct delivery of press releases to journalists' inboxes, Media OutReach Newswire has successfully helped many Asian corporations to build their brand reputation in the US market," said Jennifer Kok, Founder and CEO of Media OutReach Newswire.



"We are pleased to have built a USA press release distribution network that focuses exactly on what PR professionals need, a distribution that reaches journalists and provides quality news postings on real media. Our comprehensive journalist database built by in-house media researchers covers more than 500 trade news categories and 65,000 journalists and editors across quality media titles. This has helped our clients secure earned media coverage and journalist inquiries from business, technology, ESG, automotive, travel, and many other media sectors in the USA. In addition, Media OutReach Newswire's partnership with The Associated Press delivers clients' news releases directly into newsrooms across the United States," added Jennifer.



Earned media coverage

Over the years, the newswire has cultivated brand trust with journalists at USA media outlets who actively engage with its client releases. Through its Media and Journalist Insights, Media OutReach Newswire is able to report on how many journalists by publication in the USA have opened its clients' press releases and the earned media write ups achieved.



Media and Journalist Insights per release PR Intelligence Report for all releases

Through its Total PR and Communications Solution, Media OutReach Newswire's global distribution network delivers client press releases directly to journalists, guarantees verbatim news postings on trusted news sites with domain authority to empower SEO and GEO, and provides post-release reports packed with data insights and PR Campaign Intelligence that tracks performance over time.



This total solution addresses the needs of PR and communication professionals from press release distribution through to reporting with data insights and PR Campaign Intelligence across both in-country and global PR campaigns. It has been entrusted by hundreds of clients in China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and across APAC to expand their business and brand awareness overseas to markets in Canada, USA, UK & Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, ASEAN, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Gulf States and Africa.

Hashtag: MediaOutReachNewswire pressrelease USA

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Media OutReach Newswire Media OutReach Newswire is Asia Pacific's first global newswire, serving as a trusted partner to media, corporations, agencies and governments across the region and the globe.



Founded in 2009 as a champion of the PR industry, Media OutReach Newswire leverages AI and SaaS technology to redefine press release distribution with a Total PR and Communications Solution. The newswire is focused on its core service of delivering press releases to journalists and editors in targeted media, posting client news releases on real media sites with domain authority (DA), and providing post release reports with data insights along with PR Campaign Intelligence that tracks performance over time. In March 2026, the newswire integrated JSON-LD Schema Markup into its online news postings to empower AI visibility for its clients.



With a global network of over 200,000 journalists and editors, 70,000+ media titles, 1,500+ media partners, and more than 40 languages, Media OutReach Newswire's focus on providing guaranteed verbatim posting on real media sites powers SEO and GEO for building brand trust and AI visibility, as press releases published on authentic media with domain authority are trusted by search engines and AI models.



Headquartered in Hong Kong SAR with global press release distribution network spanning USA & Canada, Latin America, UK & Europe, the Middle East, Gulf States, Africa, Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia and ASEAN.



For more information about our services, solutions, and network, please visit www.media-outreach.com





News Source: Media OutReach Newswire

20/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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