Germany's Fraunhofer Center for Silicon Photovoltaics (Fraunhofer CSP) and startup Exxosqel GmbH, a subsidiary of German consultancy firm Exxergy GmbH, are developing a thin-glass solar module that uses a special glass coating to compensate for the reduced mechanical strength associated with thinner glass covers. "The developed thin-glass module is currently only a showcase demonstrator," Fraunhofer CSP scientist Ringo Köpge told pv magazine. The module uses 1 mm-thick front and rear glass panes, resulting in a total glass area of 300 mm × 200 mm. It incorporates standard solar module encapsulation ...

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