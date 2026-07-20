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WKN: 892673 | ISIN: DK0010230630 | Ticker-Symbol: W7Q
Frankfurt
20.07.26 | 08:02
142,50 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
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Finanzdienstleistungen
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1-Jahres-Chart
GROENLANDSBANKEN A/S Chart 1 Jahr
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GROENLANDSBANKEN A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
149,50152,0013:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.07.2026 12:00 Uhr
118 Leser
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Grønlandsbanken A/S: Upward adjustment of expectations for 2026

Upward adjustment of expectations for 2026

As a consequence of the bank's good performance in the first half year of 2026, the expected profit before tax is adjusted upwards to an interval of DKK 195 - 220 million.

Most recently, in company notification no. 6/2026 of 24 April 2026, the bank announced expectations for 2026 to a profit before tax in the range of DKK 180 - 205 million.

The Report for the first half of 2026 will be published on 19 August 2026.
Questions can be directed to:

Kind regards,
The BANK of Greenland

Managing Director
Martin Kviesgaard

Tel.no. +299 34 78 02 / email: mbk@banken.gl


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.