Grønlandsbanken A/S: Upward adjustment of expectations for 2026

Upward adjustment of expectations for 2026
As a consequence of the bank's good performance in the first half year of 2026, the expected profit before tax is adjusted upwards to an interval of DKK 195 - 220 million.
Most recently, in company notification no. 6/2026 of 24 April 2026, the bank announced expectations for 2026 to a profit before tax in the range of DKK 180 - 205 million.
The Report for the first half of 2026 will be published on 19 August 2026.
Questions can be directed to:
Kind regards,
The BANK of Greenland
Managing Director
Martin Kviesgaard
Tel.no. +299 34 78 02 / email: mbk@banken.gl
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)