Datacap Systems, Inc.: Datacap Launches SureTap, a SoftPOS Solution for POS Providers

Datacap announces the launch of SureTap, a new SoftPOS bring-your-own-device solution that empowers point-of-sale providers and their merchants to accept mobile payments without the need for dedicated payments hardware.

CHALFONT, PA / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / Datacap Systems, Inc., a leading hardware and processor-agnostic omnichannel payments company, announces the launch of SureTap, a new SoftPOS bring-your-own-device solution that empowers point-of-sale providers and their merchants to accept mobile payments without the need for dedicated payments hardware. The solution supports contactless tap transactions directly on NFC-enabled Android devices and is powered by Datacap's industry-standard omnichannel payments gateway, allowing POS providers to seamlessly activate SoftPOS with the same standardized integration used for countertop, mobile, and unattended devices.

"SoftPOS is most powerful when it works in harmony with every other way a merchant gets paid," said Justin Zeigler, VP of Product at Datacap. "By connecting SoftPOS support with credit, debit, ACH, eCommerce, and gift transactions via a unified commerce platform, SureTap helps our partners enable the full range of use-cases for their merchants; from in-store and mobile checkout to online and recurring payments, all via a single, seamless payments engine."

SureTap key features and benefits include:

Simple Integration: Datacap's partners use the same Android API stack leveraged for traditional card-present terminals, minimizing the time to develop and activate the solution

Channel-friendly Deployment: ISVs control pricing and customer ownership with no direct-to-merchant competition

Consolidated Reporting: An extension of a unified commerce offering, SureTap transactions display alongside of traditional credit, debit, ACH, ecomm, and gift transactions in Datacap's reporting dashboard, enabling a true unified commerce experience

Consistent Experience: SureTap's position in a broader payments ecosystems enables unified settlement, reporting, and reconciliation across mobile, countertop, online, unattended and recurring payments

SureTap is available today. Learn more about the solution at https://datacapsystems.com/suretap or reach out to Datacap https://datacapsystems.com/contact-us/ to get started. Merchants interested in SureTap should contact their POS provider to learn how Datacap's solution will enable seamless contactless payments on virtually any Android device.

About Datacap Systems

Datacap builds industry-standard payment solutions for Point of Sale providers to meet the needs of merchants in any market. Security-centric solutions for virtually all processing platforms route through dozens of pre-certified devices from leading OEMs - all via a universal payments integration, empowering merchants to create a unified payments experience across brick and mortar, online, mobile and unattended applications. As the only channel-centric and processor-agnostic payments provider in the industry, Datacap is the ideal partner for any POS provider that's serious about building a solution that will scale to address the needs of virtually any merchant, regardless of market or payment processing platform. If your Point of Sale application isn't yet integrated to Datacap, contact us to get started today! https://datacapsystems.com/contact-us/

Contact: Justin Zeigler, VP Product

Phone: 215-997-8989 x 132

e-mail: Justin.Zeigler@dcap.com

SOURCE: Datacap Systems, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/datacap-launches-suretap-a-softpos-solution-for-pos-providers-1192752