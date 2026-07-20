The acquisition provides long-term investment while preserving Datel's independence and 45-year legacy.

Evergreen's Pine Services Group ("Pine") announced today the acquisition of Datel, the UK's largest and longest-established Sage business partner. The partnership positions Datel to accelerate its next phase of growth while preserving the culture, customer relationships, and technical expertise that have defined the business for more than four decades.

Datel has helped mid-market and enterprise organizations across the UK maximize the value of their Sage investments. Its services span strategic consultancy, implementation, support, software development, systems integration, and Sage software expertise. Datel works with customers across a broad range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, software, insurance, finance, business services, and private equity-backed companies.

Over the years, Datel has expanded beyond implementation into managed cloud hosting through Datel Advansys and proprietary integration and software solutions through Datel Fusion, enabling customers to build connected, scalable technology environments.

"In our first meeting with Alan, he emphasized that he has owned and stewarded Datel for over 40 years and that choosing the next owner was a critical decision for him. The fit was clear from that point onward. I'm thrilled that our commitment to holding our companies forever and to operating them independently ultimately led to Alan choosing Evergreen as the home for his business, and we plan to deliver on those commitments for decades to come," said Ramsey Sahyoun, Head of M&A at Evergreen.

Derk Bleeker, Chief Commercial Officer at Sage shared, "Datel and Pine are both cornerstone partners for Sage and have created tremendous value for their customers across the US and UK using Sage's technology. In coming together, they will accelerate their growth and support even more customers on Sage's platform. It's a great moment for our shared customers and for the market."

The acquisition marks a planned leadership transition for Datel: founder and chairman Alan Simpson will step down as Stuart Morland assumes the role of CEO. Simpson and Morland, advised by Alvarez and Marsal, were committed to finding a partner that would preserve Datel's culture, values, and customer focus while creating a strong platform for the future.

"What makes this partnership so valuable is that it doesn't change who we are," said Morland. "Our commitment to our people, to Sage and its products, and to our customers is unwavering. The new ownership brings investment, expertise, and support that will help us continue to grow, innovate, and deliver value to our customers and partners. We're looking forward to this next chapter in the evolution of our company."

With Evergreen's backing, Datel plans to invest further in its people, service capabilities, technology platform, and strategic growth initiatives, while continuing to operate independently.

Evergreen's Pine Services Group partners with founder-led ERP and technology-enabled services businesses seeking a long-term home for continued growth. To learn more about Pine's partnership approach, visit https://pineservicesgroup.com/.

About Evergreen

Evergreen is a community of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Evergreen partners with owners of technology services to provide value creation, talent, and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen news and information, visit https://www.evergreensg.com.

About Pine Services Group

Pine Services Group is a long-term global holding company within Evergreen, focused on partnering with leading ERP and technology-enabled services businesses. We acquire and support strong companies, helping them grow while preserving the legacy and customer focus that made them successful. Our approach is intentionally decentralized so that leaders within the Pine portfolio guide their businesses day-to-day. Pine partners alongside them to provide financial clarity, strategic support, and a strong community of peers needed to drive long-term, sustainable growth. Learn more about Pine Services Group here: https://pineservicesgroup.com/.

About Datel Group

Founded in 1981, Datel Group is the UK's largest and longest-established Sage business partner, helping ambitious businesses unlock the full potential of technology to drive growth, efficiency and digital evolution. Datel delivers Sage software, consultancy, implementation, support, software development, systems integration and private cloud hosting, enabling customers to build connected technology ecosystems that meet their unique business needs. Through its specialist businesses, Datel Advansys and Datel Fusion, the Group combines deep Sage expertise with proprietary technology and exceptional customer service to build long-term partnerships founded on trust, collaboration and a commitment to customer success. For more information, visit https://datel.info.

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