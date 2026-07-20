The Netherlands' Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management is introducing a temporary framework that will tighten rules around new permit applications for solar parks near airports. In a letter addressed to Dutch parliament, Vincent Karremans, Minister for Infrastructure and Water Management, explains that there are currently no specific regulations in the Netherlands regarding aviation safety in relation to solar park installations near airports. He added that the framework will provide authorities and involved parties with "guidelines to help them make informed decisions within their ...

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