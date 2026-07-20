Off the Road Tires Market worth $34.21 billion by 2033 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Off the Road Tires Market is projected to grow from USD 26.31 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 34.21 billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Browse 345 market data Tables and 235 Figures spread through 458 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Off the Road Tires Market"

Off the Road Tires Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2033

2026-2033 2026 Market Size: USD 26.31 billion

USD 26.31 billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 34.21 billion

USD 34.21 billion CAGR (2026-2033): 3.8%

Off the Road Tires Market Trends & Insights:

31-70 HP tractors hold the largest market share for off the road tires.

By construction equipment, the backhoe loader is the fastest-growing segment in the off the road tires market.

North America is the second-largest regional-level off the road tires market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=205158802

The global off the road tires market is expected to grow from USD 26.31 billion in 2026 to USD 34.21 billion by 2033, comprising OE and aftermarket, at a CAGR of 3.8%. The OE and aftermarket segment includes construction & mining, agriculture tractors, industrial equipment, balers, self-propelled sprayers, and harvesters. This market does not cover equipment such as road rollers, telehandlers, container handlers, skidders, scrapers, and cranes. The global off the road tires market is estimated to be 1,494.5 thousand tons in 2026 and is expected to reach 2,040.0 thousand tons in 2033 at a CAGR of 4.5%.

The Israel-Iran conflict significantly disrupted the global off the road tires market between March and June 2026 by increasing raw material and logistics costs. Following the escalation of hostilities, Brent crude oil averaged USD 103/bbl in March and was projected to peak at USD 115/bbl in Q2 2026, compared with approximately USD 61/bbl at the beginning of 2026. Production disruptions across key Middle Eastern producers reached 7.5 million barrels/day in March and 9.1 million barrels/day in April. By June 2026, Brent crude remained around USD 81/bbl, nearly USD 20/bbl higher than at the start of the year, keeping energy costs elevated. The surge in oil prices increased the cost of petroleum-derived inputs such as synthetic rubber and carbon black, while higher freight rates and war-risk insurance premiums raised transportation costs, pressuring OTR tire manufacturers' margins and accelerating regional production, supplier diversification, and inventory localization strategies.

31-70 HP tractors hold the largest market share for off the road tires.

The 31-70 HP tractor segment holds the largest share of the global off the road tires market due to its extensive use in small and medium-sized farms, horticulture, livestock, and utility applications. India, the world's largest tractor market in this horsepower category, is led by OEMs such as Mahindra & Mahindra, TAFE (Massey Ferguson), Sonalika, Escorts Kubota, and John Deere India. Typical tire fitments include front: 6.00-16, 6.50-20, and 7.50-16, and rear: 12.4-28, 13.6-28, and 14.9-28. Bias tires dominate this segment in India due to their lower cost, robust sidewalls, ease of repair, and suitability for rough field conditions and mixed road-field operations. In North America, major OEMs including John Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO, Kubota, and CLAAS commonly equip 30-70 HP tractors with front tires such as 9.5R20 and 11.2R24, and rear tires such as 14.9R28, 16.9R30, and 420/85R30, where radial tires are increasingly preferred for their superior traction, lower soil compaction, better fuel efficiency, and longer service life. Going forward, India is expected to see gradual radial tire adoption as mechanization increases, while North America will continue shifting toward advanced radial and VF/IF tire technologies, creating growth opportunities for manufacturers to expand premium agricultural tire portfolios while retaining strong bias tire offerings for cost-sensitive markets.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=205158802

By construction equipment, the backhoe loader is the fastest-growing segment in the off the road tires market.

The backhoe loader tire segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by robust growth in infrastructure development and construction activities worldwide. The Asia Pacific region, particularly India, remains the largest demand center, accounting for approximately 70-80% of global backhoe loader sales. According to the Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers' Association (ICEMA) FY2025 report, India recorded 53,133 backhoe loader sales, representing nearly 54% of total earthmoving equipment sales in the country. The backhoe loader is one of the fastest-growing construction equipment segments, particularly in India, owing to its versatility in excavation, loading, trenching, road construction, utility maintenance, and agricultural applications. Its ability to perform multiple tasks with a single machine makes it highly cost-effective for contractors and rental fleets, while government investments in infrastructure continue to drive demand. India is the world's largest backhoe loader market, with JCB India, CASE Construction Equipment, and Mahindra Construction Equipment as the leading OEMs. Most backhoe loaders sold in India fall within the 74-100 HP range. Standard tire fitments include front tires of 12.5/80-18 or 14-17.5 and rear tires of 16.9-28 or 19.5L-24, with bias tires remaining dominant due to their lower cost and stronger sidewalls, although radial tires are steadily gaining adoption for their longer tread life, improved traction, and lower fuel consumption. Major tire suppliers include BKT, JK Tyre, Apollo Tyres, CEAT, MRF, and Michelin, which are expanding premium radial portfolios and strengthening OEM partnerships. Outside India, North America and Europe primarily use higher-specification backhoe loaders from Caterpillar, John Deere, CASE, and JCB, where radial tires in sizes such as 12.5/80R18-16.9R28 are more common due to higher productivity and road-travel requirements. Going forward, rising infrastructure spending, fleet modernization, and increasing adoption of premium radial tires are expected to create strong growth opportunities for both construction equipment OEMs and OTR tire manufacturers worldwide.

North America is the second-largest regional-level off the road tires market.

North America has a strong preference for radial OTR tires, particularly for mid-size horsepower agricultural tractors, wheel loaders, rough-terrain telescopic handlers (RTLTs), articulated dump trucks, and mining haul trucks, owing to their longer tread life, superior traction, lower rolling resistance, and improved fuel efficiency. Agricultural tractors are commonly equipped with 24-30-inch front rims and 34-46-inch rear rims, while wheel loaders typically use 25-29-inch rims and RTLTs are predominantly fitted with 24-inch rims (e.g., 460/70R24). In the mining sector, rigid haul trucks utilize premium 49-63-inch radial tires, representing the highest-value OTR tire category in the region due to their large size and high replacement cost. Bias tires are primarily limited to niche applications, including certain industrial, forestry, and low-speed utility equipment, where high cut resistance and lower initial cost remain important. The widespread adoption of radial technology, combined with a mature retreading ecosystem for mining and construction fleets, continues to support strong OEM and replacement demand, reinforcing North America's position as a premium off the road tires market.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=205158802

Top Companies in Off the Road Tires Market:

The Top Companies in Off the Road Tires Market are DContinental AG (Germany), Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), Michelin (France), the Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. (Japan), Titan International, Inc. (US), Nokian Tyres (Finland), CEAT (India), CMA, LLC. (US), MRF Tyres (India), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (India), and Eurotire Inc. (US).

Browse Adjacent Market: Automotive and Transportation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

All-terrain Vehicle Market

Automotive Green Tires Market

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/off-the-road-tires-market-worth-34-21-billion-by-2033--marketsandmarkets-302829414.html