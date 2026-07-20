Jaguar Uranium Reports Preliminary Surface Sampling Results from Huemul Uranium-Copper-Vanadium Project

Channel and rock chip samples from areas of visible uranium-copper-vanadium mineralization observed at surface returned preliminary assay results, including values above the upper detection limit of 25,000 ppm for uranium and copper, with over-limit reanalysis pending, as well as maximum reported values of 708 g/t silver and 1.27% vanadium1.

Certain samples exceeded the upper detection limit of the analytical method for U and Cu; final over-limit results are pending; therefore, the reported grades should not be considered final.

Samples were taken from areas of visible uranium-copper-vanadium mineralization observed at surface, in areas where historical records report average head grades of 0.21% uranium, 2.0% copper and 0.11% vanadium 2 .

. A potential 4-kilometre copper trend was identified, and historic mine dumps were sampled for first time.

TORONTO, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaguar Uranium Corp. (NYSE-AM: JAGU) ("Jaguar") is pleased to announce preliminary assay results from its initial rock sampling program at the Huemul Uranium-Copper-Vanadium (U-Cu-V) Project, located in Malargüe, Mendoza Province, Argentina. The two-week field campaign delivered encouraging early observations, consistent with previously documented mineralization and indicated potential new mineralized areas across the more than 27,000-hectare district-scale project.

Continue Reading

_________________________________

1 Because sampling was selective and targeted areas of visible mineralization, the results may be biased high and should not be considered representative of grade distribution, continuity or mineralization across the Huemul Project. 2 Visible uranium-copper-vanadium-bearing mineralization has been observed at surface at certain locations. These observations are qualitative in nature. Historical records for the Huemul project report average head grades of approximately 0.21% uranium, 2.0% copper and 0.11% vanadium; however, the Company has not verified these historical results, and there is no assurance that current mineralization is consistent with such historical grades.

Sampling Program

Jaguar submitted 200 samples, consisting of 188 channel and rock chip samples with 6 Blanks and 6 Duplicates, spanning the project's most prospective targets. Field observations were generally consistent with the presence of mineralization described in historical reports, particularly around the former Huemul mine, as described previously here.

Samples were collected from eight target areas, namely, Huemul Min, Agua Botada, Uryco, Rosa, Vega Larga, Black Zone, Cerro Mirano and Lucy (Figure 1). Most notably, sampling of strike extensions at the Uryco/Rosa zone identified a potential 4-kilometre trend of copper mineralization observed in outcrop, consistent with the scale of the system suggested by historical work.

Targeted sampling included outcrop and subcrop float, select, chip, composite and channel samples collected from areas of visible surface mineralization. Since visible mineralization was targeted, the results may be biased high and should not be considered representative of grade distribution across the project. Channel samples were collected over intervals ranging from 50 cm to 280 cm. Samples were packaged and sealed at the project site by Jaguar geologist and transported to ALS in Mendoza, Argentina for analysis using sodium peroxide decomposition method ME-MS89L. ALS Mendoza is a full-service laboratory and is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited sample preparation and geochemical analysis. ALS Mendoza is independent of Jaguar.

Jaguar inserted six blanks and six duplicate samples as part of its QAQC program. Blank material performed satisfactorily, but two of the duplicates did not compare well. These samples will be reanalysed, but the QP considers the current preliminary disclosure suitable notwithstanding those discrepancies. The results disclosed in this news release are preliminary exploration results and do not establish the extent, continuity, grade, tonnage, economic significance, mineral resources or mineral reserves of the Huemul Project.

Selected significant results from the surface sampling with U grades greater than 100 ppm are presented in Table 1 below. The 100 ppm U reporting threshold used for Table 1 is an exploration reporting threshold selected by the Company and should not be interpreted as a cut-off grade, economic threshold, or indication of mineral resources or mineral reserves. A full tabulation of the sample coordinates, sample types and assay results is reported in Appendix 1.

Table 1 Preliminary significant results from surface sampling (U greater than 100 ppm) - not final

Sample ID Ag (ppm) Cu (ppm) U (ppm) V (ppm)

Sample ID Ag (ppm) Cu (ppm) U (ppm) V (ppm) 4243 11 2680 107 27

4304 18 8080 654 296 4245 106 3360 1325 43

4306 13 3320 1165 353 4246 43 8160 2090 45

4308 9 3680 1915 1400 4247 95 23000 155 45

4309 62 4740 2880 154 4248 13 16850 104 38

4312 11 2300 309 167 4252 15 730 112 50

4313 25 10250 889 147 4255 11 8020 275 147

4319 210 13950 >25000 12700 4257 64 >25000 272 109

4321 <5 80 163 84 4274 14 4180 2230 455

4324 7 1310 242 314 4275 14 2750 201 146

4332 6 7930 529 271 4276 16 6920 303 126

4334 38 16400 141 51 4277 31 2940 8970 2000

4335 62 >25000 139 54 4278 32 12350 5470 3880

4336 18 17500 168 102 4284 708 14600 4210 2780

4337 372 14350 102 377 4285 68 18100 153 373

4340 635 1570 1685 1005 4290 79 8390 22700 9010

4344 <5 >25000 123 45 4291 105 2720 20700 7070

4348 13 >25000 202 38 4292 45 1710 20500 7200

4358 12 >25000 161 59 4293 17 2290 8400 3650

4361 19 20000 279 58 4294 12 3050 552 1055

4363 31 9980 134 53 4295 5 2470 117 735

4387 77 170 241 33 4296 133 20400 14350 7270

4399 205 13550 725 150 4297 212 4170 15250 5330

4401 15 11600 110 49 4298 85 2280 18300 7840

4402 23 10550 102 49 4299 5 770 165 366

4405 38 >25000 320 51 4300 6 940 116 152

4408 21 >25000 241 90 4301 8 750 170 73

4411 <5 750 263 45 4302 25 12400 836 324

4414 <5 980 234 38 4303 9 1940 557 78

4421 36 19350 106 64

Notes:

ppm = g/t 10,000 ppm = 1.0% Values reported as '>25,000 ppm' exceed the upper detection limit and are subject to over-limit reanalysis; final values may differ.

Over-limit samples for uranium and copper (indicated>25000) are to be re-analysed by ALS using XRF for base metal ores by fusion (ME-XRF15b) and will be reported once they become available.

Rock chip and channel samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of mineralization across the property. Reported sample results should be considered preliminary exploration results and do not establish the extent, continuity, or economic significance of mineralization.

Data Verification

The QP's review of the sampling, analytical and QA/QC information disclosed in this news release was limited to a review of information provided by the Company and its consultants, including sample locations, sample descriptions, analytical certificates, analytical methods and QA/QC results. The QP has not completed a current site visit to the Huemul Project and has not independently observed or physically verified the sampling procedures, sample locations, sample security or chain-of-custody procedures. The QP has not independently verified the historical production, historical grade or historical exploration information referenced in this news release. The QP's review is subject to the limitations described herein, including the selective nature of the samples, pending over-limit reanalysis for certain uranium and copper results, and pending follow-up review of duplicate samples that did not compare well.

A District with Documented Historical Production

The Huemul Project is anchored by Argentina's first-ever producing uranium mine, commissioned in 1955 and operated continuously until 1975 by the Comisión Nacional de Energía Atómica (CNEA). Historical records report that approximately 130,000 tonnes of mineralized material, historically described as ore, were processed at the Malargüe plant, with reported average head grades of 0.21% uranium, 2.0% copper and 0.11% vanadium (source: Guillermo Rojas, 1999. Distrito Uranìfero Pampa Amarilla, Mendoza. En Recursos Minerales de la Republica Argentina. Pag.1135-1140). The Company has not independently verified the historical production records or historical head-grade information, and such information should not be interpreted as current exploration results, a mineral resource estimate, a mineral reserve estimate or evidence of current economic viability.

The project hosts uranium-copper-vanadium mineralization in a classic sandstone-hosted deposit setting. The broader Malargüe Mining District remains largely untested by modern exploration methods. Based on the presence of a former producing mine, historical exploration data, and the extent of the Company's land package, management believes the project warrants further systematic exploration.

Management Commentary

"The visible mineralization we observed in outcrop and in the historic mine dumps is generally consistent with descriptions in historical records that first drew us to Huemul, and the potential 4-kilometre copper trend at Uryco adds district-scale uranium and copper potential to the asset. We look forward to receiving further assay results to validate these observations as we plan our next phase of work, including a targeted drill program to further understand and potentially expand the Huemul project." said Steven Gold, President & Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note

The Huemul Project is an exploration-stage property. No mineral resource or mineral reserve estimate has been prepared for the Huemul Project under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") or Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K. The surface sampling results disclosed in this news release are exploration results only and should not be interpreted as establishing the presence of mineral resources or mineral reserves. Rock chip and channel samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of mineralization across the property.

Historical production, grade and exploration information referenced in this news release is historical in nature and has not been independently verified by the Company or by a qualified person under NI 43-101 or Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K. The Company is not treating this information as current mineral resources, mineral reserves, or current exploration results. The information is considered relevant because it indicates the presence of uranium-copper-vanadium mineralization on the property, but it should not be relied upon until confirmed by additional exploration work.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by George van der Walt, Pr.Sci.Nat., an independent Principal Consultant with The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd., who is a qualified person under NI 43-101 and subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K. Mr. van der Walt has reviewed the sampling, analytical and QA/QC information disclosed in this news release on the basis of information provided by the Company and its consultants and has approved the technical disclosure in the form and context in which it appears. Mr. van der Walt has not completed a current site visit to the Huemul Project and has not independently observed or physically verified the sampling procedures or sample chain of custody.

About Jaguar Uranium

Jaguar Uranium Corp. is a South America-focused uranium exploration company advancing a portfolio of prospective brownfield projects across Argentina and Colombia. In Argentina, Jaguar is advancing the Laguna Salada Project in Chubut Province and the historic Huemul uranium mine in Mendoza Province. Anchored by a former producing mine, a historic uranium district and exploration projects supported by historical drilling, the Company is focused on advancing and expanding uranium opportunities across the region. The Company's Berlin Project in Caldas Province, Colombia is a district-scale, sedimentary-hosted polymetallic system historically reported to host uranium alongside rare earth elements, vanadium, nickel, phosphate, molybdenum, rhenium and zinc. Jaguar completed a $25 million initial public offering on NYSE American in February 2026 and is led by an experienced team with backgrounds in exploration, permitting, project development and mining finance in South America.

www.jaguaruranium.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and include, without limitation, statements regarding: the timing and results of assay data; the interpretation of exploration results; the potential extent, continuity, and significance of observed mineralization; the identification of prospective target areas; the potential for discovery; planned or future exploration programs; and the Company's expectations regarding the Huemul Project and the broader Malargüe district.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material assumptions, including, but not limited to: the accuracy of historical data; the reliability of sampling and field observations; the completion of over-limit reanalysis and any duplicate-sample follow-up without material adverse changes to the preliminary interpretation; the continuity of mineralization observed at surface; the receipt of assay results consistent with expectations; the availability of financing and personnel; the availability of equipment, laboratory capacity, property access and required permits; and the Company's ability to execute its exploration plans as currently contemplated.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the risk that assay results or over-limit reanalysis results do not confirm preliminary observations; risks relating to the interpretation of exploration results; risks that duplicate-sample reanalysis or additional QA/QC review may affect the interpretation of results; the possibility that mineralization is not continuous or of economic grade; risks associated with early-stage exploration properties; the selective nature of rock chip, channel, composite, select and mine-dump samples; reliance on historical data that may be incomplete or inaccurate; commodity price volatility; permitting and regulatory risks; operational and technical risks; and general economic, market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

APPENDIX 1: Tabulation of preliminary sample assay results

Sample ID Easting Northing Sample Type Channel

Length

(cm) Channel

Orientation

(°) Ag (ppm) Cu (ppm) U (ppm) V (ppm) 4226 2440636 6042968 Outcrop Chip



<5 20 3 60 4227 2440703 6042691 Subcrop Channel 160 250 <5 20 1 72 4228 2440703 6042691 Subcrop Channel 80 250 <5 30 1 177 4229 2440718 6042793 Outcrop Channel

100 <5 <20 3 87 4230 2439837 6043204 Outcrop Channel 140 250 <5 <20 2 10 4231 2439756 6042929 Outcrop Channel 120 0 <5 <20 1 48 4232 2440192 6043308 Outcrop Composite



<5 <20 4 14 4233 2440183 6042783 Outcrop Channel 200 270 <5 <20 1 35 4234 2440176 6042580 Outcrop Channel 120 260 <5 20 2 36 4235 2440428 6042411 Outcrop Composite



<5 <20 2 38 4236 2440446 6042469 Outcrop Channel 110 280 <5 <20 1 24 4237 2440493 6042537 Outcrop Composite



<5 <20 1 61 4238 2440436 6042855 Outcrop Composite



<5 <20 2 50 4239 2440759 6042423 Outcrop Channel 80 270 <5 30 1 163 4240 2440656 6042568 Outcrop Composite



<5 20 2 43 4241 2440743 6042595 Outcrop Channel 80 270 <5 30 1 183 4242 2440196 6041287 Mine Dump



19 1350 86 29 4243 2440196 6041287 Mine Dump



11 2680 107 27 4244 2440210 6041262 Mine Dump 150 280 <5 1220 58 40 4245 2440205 6041268 Mine Dump 200 15 106 3360 1325 43 4246 2440228 6041289 Mine Dump



43 8160 2090 45 4247 2440310 6041673 Subcrop Composite



95 23000 155 45 4248 2440323 6041677 Mine Dump



13 16850 104 38 4249 2440247 6041822 Outcrop Composite



<5 90 4 83 4250 2440244 6041754 Outcrop Composite



<5 40 2 54 4251 2440179 6041612 Outcrop Composite



<5 50 3 87 4252 2440208 6041110 Mine Dump



15 730 112 50 4253 2440247 6041081 Outcrop Channel 120 280 <5 20 4 36 4254 2440247 6041081 Outcrop Channel 80 280 <5 20 7 75 4255 2440240 6041074 Outcrop Channel 60 270 11 8020 275 147 4257 2440240 6041074 Outcrop Channel 110 270 64 >25000 272 109 4259 2440226 6041078 Outcrop Channel 70 300 <5 90 16 66 4260 2440226 6041078 Outcrop Channel 80 300 <5 90 9 48 4261 2440233 6041081 Outcrop Channel 100 300 <5 280 31 33 4262 2440214 6041079 Outcrop Composite



<5 50 6 82 4263 2440214 6041079 Outcrop Channel 80 280 <5 60 8 57 4264 2440202 6041075 Outcrop Channel 120 280 <5 20 12 49 4265 2440202 6041075 Outcrop Channel 100 280 <5 140 6 31 4266 2440197 6041068 Outcrop Channel 90 280 5 1400 65 41 4267 2440197 6041068 Outcrop Channel 50 270 <5 130 5 104 4268 2440197 6041068 Outcrop Channel 70 270 <5 50 4 41 4269 2440104 6041042 Outcrop Composite



<5 20 3 56 4270 2440073 6040983 Outcrop Channel 120 280 <5 20 3 67 4271 2440107 6040952 Outcrop Composite



<5 20 2 52 4272 2439953 6040953 Outcrop Channel 120

<5 <20 5 28 4273 2439991 6040998 Outcrop Composite



<5 <20 5 47 4274 2440019 6040663 Mine Dump 150

14 4180 2230 455 4275 2440032 6040624 Mine Dump 180

14 2750 201 146 4276 2439981 6040684 Mine Dump 170

16 6920 303 126 4277 2439977 6040682 Mine Dump



31 2940 8970 2000 4278 2439970 6040697 Mine Dump



32 12350 5470 3880 4279 2440041 6040718 Outcrop Composite



<5 100 57 66 4280 2440059 6040708 Outcrop Channel 230 30 <5 580 45 124 4281 2440061 6040715 Outcrop Channel 200 30 17 8200 43 99 4282 2440060 6040718 Outcrop Channel 200 0 28 11450 45 111 4283 2440063 6040718 Outcrop Channel 200 0 30 8150 74 418 4284 2440064 6040722 Outcrop Channel 200 0 708 14600 4210 2780 4285 2440062 6040724 Outcrop Channel 200 0 68 18100 153 373 4288 2440062 6040720 Outcrop Channel 200 0 33 6860 55 114 4289 2440062 6040726 Outcrop Channel 200 0 24 9250 91 117 4290 2440061 6040729 Outcrop Channel 200 0 79 8390 22700 9010 4291 2440061 6040730 Outcrop Channel 200 0 105 2720 20700 7070 4292 2440060 6040732 Outcrop Channel 200 0 45 1710 20500 7200 4293 2440061 6040735 Outcrop Channel 200 0 17 2290 8400 3650 4294 2440063 6040735 Outcrop Channel 200 0 12 3050 552 1055 4295 2440063 6040739 Outcrop Channel 200 0 5 2470 117 735 4296 2440061 6040742 Outcrop Channel 200 0 133 20400 14350 7270 4297 2440062 6040744 Outcrop Channel 200 0 212 4170 15250 5330 4298 2440066 6040748 Outcrop Channel 180 90 85 2280 18300 7840 4299 2440086 6040746 Subcrop Composite



5 770 165 366 4300 2439969 6040765 Mine Dump 150 90 6 940 116 152 4301 2440149 6040367 Mine Dump 200 60 8 750 170 73 4302 2440127 6040380 Not recorded



25 12400 836 324 4303 2440105 6040400 Mine Dump 200 60 9 1940 557 78 4304 2440089 6040433 Mine Dump 200 0 18 8080 654 296 4305 2440067 6040431 Mine Dump 200 0 <5 320 57 104 4306 2440050 6040415 Mine Dump 200 0 13 3320 1165 353 4307 2440048 6040411 Mine Dump 200 0 5 380 63 103 4308 2440026 6040427 Mine Dump 200 130 9 3680 1915 1400 4309 2440102 6040525 Mine Dump



62 4740 2880 154 4310 2440059 6040485 Mine Dump 200 120 <5 340 65 86 4311 2440049 6040444 Mine Dump 200 290 <5 570 53 66 4312 2440006 6040439 Mine Dump 200

11 2300 309 167 4313 2440015 6040444 Mine Dump



25 10250 889 147 4314 2440023 6040479 Mine Dump 200 110 <5 110 22 62 4315 2440039 6040509 Mine Dump 200 170 <5 580 93 74 4318 2440079 6040521 Mine Dump 200 150 <5 250 27 86 4319 2440065 6040738 Outcrop Composite



210 13950 >25000 12700 4320 2440241 6040636 Subcrop Composite



<5 80 93 68 4321 2440293 6040594 Outcrop Channel 280 90 <5 80 163 84 4322 2440203 6040235 Outcrop Composite



<5 390 18 40 4323 2439940 6040265 Outcrop Composite



<5 80 9 48 4324 2440102 6040482 Mine Dump 200 200 7 1310 242 314 4325 2440050 6039769 Outcrop Composite



8 20800 45 48 4326 2445263 6035159 Outcrop Composite



<5 60 4 39 4327 2445270 6035090 Outcrop Composite



26.0 260 32 98 4328 2445247 6035007 Outcrop Composite



<5 >25000 52 75 4329 2445250 6035005 Outcrop Composite



<5 490 11 45 4330 2448707 6035962 Outcrop Composite



35 4490 54 47 4331 2448711 6035963 Outcrop Composite



17 1400 37 36 4332 2444003 6037410 Mine Dump



6 7930 529 271 4333 2444000 6037374 Outcrop Composite



15 20200 52 38 4334 2449818 6037854 Outcrop Select



38 16400 141 51 4335 2449740 6037990 Outcrop Composite



62 >25000 139 54 4336 2449690 6038031 Mine Dump



18 17500 168 102 4337 2448998 6038428 Outcrop Channel 120 270 372 14350 102 377 4338 2449015 6038412 Outcrop Channel 110

7 7590 6 46 4339 2444807 6036267 Float Select



<5 70 6 33 4340 2444815 6036263 Subcrop Select



635 1570 1685 1005 4341 2445076 6036272 Outcrop Channel 150 180 <5 14600 62 35 4342 2445080 6036264 Outcrop Channel 70 180 <5 3100 30 74 4343 2445083 6036264 Outcrop Channel 100 180 <5 130 4 35 4344 2445090 6036269 Mine Dump 200 0 <5 >25000 123 45 4346 2445181 6036252 Outcrop Channel 100 180 <5 4330 4 41 4347 2445249 6036248 Subcrop Channel 200 240 <5 11750 3 29 4348 2446002 6036256 Outcrop Channel 160

13 >25000 202 38 4350 2445961 6036251 Outcrop Composite



8 10500 39 33 4351 2445917 6036262 Outcrop Channel 180 110 <5 9760 22 32 4352 2445852 6036280 Outcrop Composite



<5 7220 6 41 4353 2445726 6036259 Outcrop Channel 100 180 <5 1390 31 101 4354 2445723 6036260 Outcrop Channel 150 180 <5 3620 10 32 4355 2445720 6036263 Outcrop Channel 200 180 <5 5330 7 33 4356 2445523 6036252 Outcrop Channel 130 240 <5 3830 3 25 4357 2445445 6036254 Outcrop Composite



<5 7340 4 27 4358 2445458 6036301 Outcrop Channel 180 180 12 >25000 161 59 4359 2446453 6036262 Outcrop Composite



10 >25000 79 46 4360 2446565 6036305 Outcrop Channel 120 180 9 9260 58 43 4361 2446544 6036304 Outcrop Channel 110 180 19 20000 279 58 4362 2446519 6036288 Outcrop Channel 170 180 7 15950 78 35 4363 2446349 6036247 Mine Dump 200 120 31 9980 134 53 4364 2446311 6036238 Outcrop Composite



<5 5070 18 29 4365 2446201 6036261 Outcrop Channel 100

<5 >25000 22 111 4366 2447091 6036238 Outcrop Channel 150 180 <5 >25000 27 46 4367 2447078 6036240 Outcrop Channel 150 180 <5 8310 25 47 4368 2446759 6036239 Outcrop Composite



<5 6010 6 25 4369 2446639 6036267 Outcrop Composite



<5 8360 18 32 4370 2446798 6036260 Outcrop Composite



<5 460 23 100 4371 2447195 6036214 Outcrop Composite



<5 1610 6 35 4372 2447903 6035889 Outcrop Channel 120 120 <5 23500 24 86 4373 2447824 6035915 Outcrop Composite



<5 3390 4 48 4374 2448267 6035877 Subcrop Select



5 22000 63 50 4375 2448287 6035870 Subcrop Select



5 >25000 60 43 4378 2446352 6035774 Outcrop Channel 150 50 <5 5590 30 56 4379 2446347 6035763 Outcrop Channel

30 <5 4660 5 47 4380 2446126 6035620 Outcrop Composite



<5 5930 22 46 4381 2446032 6035350 Outcrop Composite



<5 40 30 31 4382 2446146 6035400 Outcrop Channel 120 40 <5 380 19 54 4383 2445480 6035148 Outcrop Composite



105 13250 60 112 4384 2445490 6035156 Outcrop Composite



<5 23700 9 44 4385 2445774 6035357 Outcrop Composite



24 2170 59 94 4386 2445770 6035347 Float Select



8 5690 62 42 4387 2445772 6035252 Outcrop Channel 60 240 77 170 241 33 4388 2445567 6034864 Outcrop Composite



13 650 36 67 4389 2445522 6034904 Outcrop Channel 160 20 <5 70 33 47 4390 2445517 6034897 Outcrop Channel 200 10 <5 30 25 46 4391 2447591 6036155 Subcrop Composite



7 2130 45 34 4392 2448224 6035655 Float Select



<5 960 5 29 4393 2448187 6035678 Subcrop Select



<5 810 8 38 4394 2448134 6035690 Float Select



39 4230 36 65 4395 2448135 6035316 Outcrop Select



26 5690 66 28 4396 2444590 6036319 Outcrop Channel 170 180 62 15900 55 82 4397 2444667 6036313 Outcrop Channel 80 180 <5 7010 22 29 4398 2444716 6036295 Outcrop Channel 170 180 <5 8800 18 40 4399 2444580 6036321 Outcrop Channel 170 180 205 13550 725 150 4400 2450109 6037912 Outcrop Channel 150 140 10 20500 94 30 4401 2449781 6037862 Outcrop Select



15 11600 110 49 4402 2449771 6037840 Outcrop Select



23 10550 102 49 4403 2449827 6037945 Float Select



27 >25000 78 48 4404 2449782 6037967 Outcrop Channel 100 180 9 19200 98 45 4405 2449780 6037962 Mine Dump 200 150 38 >25000 320 51 4408 2449651 6038044 Outcrop Composite



21 >25000 241 90 4409 2449667 6038061 Float Select



5 17750 48 64 4410 2446412 6034546 Outcrop Select



<5 1290 59 37 4411 2446202 6034613 Outcrop Channel 100 200 <5 750 263 45 4412 2446202 6034613 Outcrop Channel 120 200 <5 150 98 37 4413 2446202 6034613 Outcrop Select



<5 210 14 40 4414 2445908 6034400 Outcrop Channel 170 310 <5 980 234 38 4415 2445908 6034399 Outcrop Channel 120 310 <5 50 20 51 4416 2445785 6034305 Outcrop Channel 120 90 <5 70 24 54 4417 2445791 6034307 Outcrop Channel 110 0 <5 60 12 32 4418 2445204 6034412 Outcrop Channel 160 160 <5 3930 4 57 4419 2445209 6034419 Outcrop Channel 140 0 <5 690 5 28 4420 2445117 6034346 Subcrop Composite



<5 3670 1 52 4421 2445091 6034329 Float Select



36 19350 106 64 4422 2445090 6034328 Subcrop Channel 100 30 <5 1350 2 31 4423 2447696 6041535 Outcrop Composite



17 >25000 26 64 4424 2447729 6041426 Outcrop Composite



8 >25000 12 56 4425 2444862 6043361 Outcrop Composite



<5 22000 4 40

Notes:

Coordinates Projection: Campo Inchauspe / Argentina 2 (ellipsoid: International 1924) ppm = g/t 10,000 ppm = 1.0% ALS analytical method was "ME-MS89L", which is a sodium peroxide decomposition for complete recovery of lithium, rare earths, and associated trace elements. "<" indicates below lower limit of detection, ">" indicates above upper limit of detection.

SOURCE Jaguar Uranium