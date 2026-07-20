Jaguar Uranium Reports Preliminary Surface Sampling Results from Huemul Uranium-Copper-Vanadium Project

Channel and rock chip samples from areas of visible uranium-copper-vanadium mineralization observed at surface returned preliminary assay results, including values above the upper detection limit of 25,000 ppm for uranium and copper, with over-limit reanalysis pending, as well as maximum reported values of 708 g/t silver and 1.27% vanadium1.
- Certain samples exceeded the upper detection limit of the analytical method for U and Cu; final over-limit results are pending; therefore, the reported grades should not be considered final.
- Samples were taken from areas of visible uranium-copper-vanadium mineralization observed at surface, in areas where historical records report average head grades of 0.21% uranium, 2.0% copper and 0.11% vanadium2.
- A potential 4-kilometre copper trend was identified, and historic mine dumps were sampled for first time.
TORONTO, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaguar Uranium Corp. (NYSE-AM: JAGU) ("Jaguar") is pleased to announce preliminary assay results from its initial rock sampling program at the Huemul Uranium-Copper-Vanadium (U-Cu-V) Project, located in Malargüe, Mendoza Province, Argentina. The two-week field campaign delivered encouraging early observations, consistent with previously documented mineralization and indicated potential new mineralized areas across the more than 27,000-hectare district-scale project.Continue Reading
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2 Visible uranium-copper-vanadium-bearing mineralization has been observed at surface at certain locations. These observations are qualitative in nature. Historical records for the Huemul project report average head grades of approximately 0.21% uranium, 2.0% copper and 0.11% vanadium; however, the Company has not verified these historical results, and there is no assurance that current mineralization is consistent with such historical grades.
Sampling Program
Jaguar submitted 200 samples, consisting of 188 channel and rock chip samples with 6 Blanks and 6 Duplicates, spanning the project's most prospective targets. Field observations were generally consistent with the presence of mineralization described in historical reports, particularly around the former Huemul mine, as described previously here.
Samples were collected from eight target areas, namely, Huemul Min, Agua Botada, Uryco, Rosa, Vega Larga, Black Zone, Cerro Mirano and Lucy (Figure 1). Most notably, sampling of strike extensions at the Uryco/Rosa zone identified a potential 4-kilometre trend of copper mineralization observed in outcrop, consistent with the scale of the system suggested by historical work.
Targeted sampling included outcrop and subcrop float, select, chip, composite and channel samples collected from areas of visible surface mineralization. Since visible mineralization was targeted, the results may be biased high and should not be considered representative of grade distribution across the project. Channel samples were collected over intervals ranging from 50 cm to 280 cm. Samples were packaged and sealed at the project site by Jaguar geologist and transported to ALS in Mendoza, Argentina for analysis using sodium peroxide decomposition method ME-MS89L. ALS Mendoza is a full-service laboratory and is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited sample preparation and geochemical analysis. ALS Mendoza is independent of Jaguar.
Jaguar inserted six blanks and six duplicate samples as part of its QAQC program. Blank material performed satisfactorily, but two of the duplicates did not compare well. These samples will be reanalysed, but the QP considers the current preliminary disclosure suitable notwithstanding those discrepancies. The results disclosed in this news release are preliminary exploration results and do not establish the extent, continuity, grade, tonnage, economic significance, mineral resources or mineral reserves of the Huemul Project.
Selected significant results from the surface sampling with U grades greater than 100 ppm are presented in Table 1 below. The 100 ppm U reporting threshold used for Table 1 is an exploration reporting threshold selected by the Company and should not be interpreted as a cut-off grade, economic threshold, or indication of mineral resources or mineral reserves. A full tabulation of the sample coordinates, sample types and assay results is reported in Appendix 1.
Table 1 Preliminary significant results from surface sampling (U greater than 100 ppm) - not final
Sample ID
Ag (ppm)
Cu (ppm)
U (ppm)
V (ppm)
Sample ID
Ag (ppm)
Cu (ppm)
U (ppm)
V (ppm)
4243
11
2680
107
27
4304
18
8080
654
296
4245
106
3360
1325
43
4306
13
3320
1165
353
4246
43
8160
2090
45
4308
9
3680
1915
1400
4247
95
23000
155
45
4309
62
4740
2880
154
4248
13
16850
104
38
4312
11
2300
309
167
4252
15
730
112
50
4313
25
10250
889
147
4255
11
8020
275
147
4319
210
13950
>25000
12700
4257
64
>25000
272
109
4321
<5
80
163
84
4274
14
4180
2230
455
4324
7
1310
242
314
4275
14
2750
201
146
4332
6
7930
529
271
4276
16
6920
303
126
4334
38
16400
141
51
4277
31
2940
8970
2000
4335
62
>25000
139
54
4278
32
12350
5470
3880
4336
18
17500
168
102
4284
708
14600
4210
2780
4337
372
14350
102
377
4285
68
18100
153
373
4340
635
1570
1685
1005
4290
79
8390
22700
9010
4344
<5
>25000
123
45
4291
105
2720
20700
7070
4348
13
>25000
202
38
4292
45
1710
20500
7200
4358
12
>25000
161
59
4293
17
2290
8400
3650
4361
19
20000
279
58
4294
12
3050
552
1055
4363
31
9980
134
53
4295
5
2470
117
735
4387
77
170
241
33
4296
133
20400
14350
7270
4399
205
13550
725
150
4297
212
4170
15250
5330
4401
15
11600
110
49
4298
85
2280
18300
7840
4402
23
10550
102
49
4299
5
770
165
366
4405
38
>25000
320
51
4300
6
940
116
152
4408
21
>25000
241
90
4301
8
750
170
73
4411
<5
750
263
45
4302
25
12400
836
324
4414
<5
980
234
38
4303
9
1940
557
78
4421
36
19350
106
64
Notes:
- ppm = g/t
- 10,000 ppm = 1.0%
- Values reported as '>25,000 ppm' exceed the upper detection limit and are subject to over-limit reanalysis; final values may differ.
Over-limit samples for uranium and copper (indicated>25000) are to be re-analysed by ALS using XRF for base metal ores by fusion (ME-XRF15b) and will be reported once they become available.
Rock chip and channel samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of mineralization across the property. Reported sample results should be considered preliminary exploration results and do not establish the extent, continuity, or economic significance of mineralization.
Data Verification
The QP's review of the sampling, analytical and QA/QC information disclosed in this news release was limited to a review of information provided by the Company and its consultants, including sample locations, sample descriptions, analytical certificates, analytical methods and QA/QC results. The QP has not completed a current site visit to the Huemul Project and has not independently observed or physically verified the sampling procedures, sample locations, sample security or chain-of-custody procedures. The QP has not independently verified the historical production, historical grade or historical exploration information referenced in this news release. The QP's review is subject to the limitations described herein, including the selective nature of the samples, pending over-limit reanalysis for certain uranium and copper results, and pending follow-up review of duplicate samples that did not compare well.
A District with Documented Historical Production
The Huemul Project is anchored by Argentina's first-ever producing uranium mine, commissioned in 1955 and operated continuously until 1975 by the Comisión Nacional de Energía Atómica (CNEA). Historical records report that approximately 130,000 tonnes of mineralized material, historically described as ore, were processed at the Malargüe plant, with reported average head grades of 0.21% uranium, 2.0% copper and 0.11% vanadium (source: Guillermo Rojas, 1999. Distrito Uranìfero Pampa Amarilla, Mendoza. En Recursos Minerales de la Republica Argentina. Pag.1135-1140). The Company has not independently verified the historical production records or historical head-grade information, and such information should not be interpreted as current exploration results, a mineral resource estimate, a mineral reserve estimate or evidence of current economic viability.
The project hosts uranium-copper-vanadium mineralization in a classic sandstone-hosted deposit setting. The broader Malargüe Mining District remains largely untested by modern exploration methods. Based on the presence of a former producing mine, historical exploration data, and the extent of the Company's land package, management believes the project warrants further systematic exploration.
Management Commentary
"The visible mineralization we observed in outcrop and in the historic mine dumps is generally consistent with descriptions in historical records that first drew us to Huemul, and the potential 4-kilometre copper trend at Uryco adds district-scale uranium and copper potential to the asset. We look forward to receiving further assay results to validate these observations as we plan our next phase of work, including a targeted drill program to further understand and potentially expand the Huemul project." said Steven Gold, President & Chief Executive Officer
Cautionary Note
The Huemul Project is an exploration-stage property. No mineral resource or mineral reserve estimate has been prepared for the Huemul Project under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") or Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K. The surface sampling results disclosed in this news release are exploration results only and should not be interpreted as establishing the presence of mineral resources or mineral reserves. Rock chip and channel samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of mineralization across the property.
Historical production, grade and exploration information referenced in this news release is historical in nature and has not been independently verified by the Company or by a qualified person under NI 43-101 or Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K. The Company is not treating this information as current mineral resources, mineral reserves, or current exploration results. The information is considered relevant because it indicates the presence of uranium-copper-vanadium mineralization on the property, but it should not be relied upon until confirmed by additional exploration work.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by George van der Walt, Pr.Sci.Nat., an independent Principal Consultant with The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd., who is a qualified person under NI 43-101 and subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K. Mr. van der Walt has reviewed the sampling, analytical and QA/QC information disclosed in this news release on the basis of information provided by the Company and its consultants and has approved the technical disclosure in the form and context in which it appears. Mr. van der Walt has not completed a current site visit to the Huemul Project and has not independently observed or physically verified the sampling procedures or sample chain of custody.
About Jaguar Uranium
Jaguar Uranium Corp. is a South America-focused uranium exploration company advancing a portfolio of prospective brownfield projects across Argentina and Colombia. In Argentina, Jaguar is advancing the Laguna Salada Project in Chubut Province and the historic Huemul uranium mine in Mendoza Province. Anchored by a former producing mine, a historic uranium district and exploration projects supported by historical drilling, the Company is focused on advancing and expanding uranium opportunities across the region. The Company's Berlin Project in Caldas Province, Colombia is a district-scale, sedimentary-hosted polymetallic system historically reported to host uranium alongside rare earth elements, vanadium, nickel, phosphate, molybdenum, rhenium and zinc. Jaguar completed a $25 million initial public offering on NYSE American in February 2026 and is led by an experienced team with backgrounds in exploration, permitting, project development and mining finance in South America.
www.jaguaruranium.com
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and include, without limitation, statements regarding: the timing and results of assay data; the interpretation of exploration results; the potential extent, continuity, and significance of observed mineralization; the identification of prospective target areas; the potential for discovery; planned or future exploration programs; and the Company's expectations regarding the Huemul Project and the broader Malargüe district.
Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material assumptions, including, but not limited to: the accuracy of historical data; the reliability of sampling and field observations; the completion of over-limit reanalysis and any duplicate-sample follow-up without material adverse changes to the preliminary interpretation; the continuity of mineralization observed at surface; the receipt of assay results consistent with expectations; the availability of financing and personnel; the availability of equipment, laboratory capacity, property access and required permits; and the Company's ability to execute its exploration plans as currently contemplated.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the risk that assay results or over-limit reanalysis results do not confirm preliminary observations; risks relating to the interpretation of exploration results; risks that duplicate-sample reanalysis or additional QA/QC review may affect the interpretation of results; the possibility that mineralization is not continuous or of economic grade; risks associated with early-stage exploration properties; the selective nature of rock chip, channel, composite, select and mine-dump samples; reliance on historical data that may be incomplete or inaccurate; commodity price volatility; permitting and regulatory risks; operational and technical risks; and general economic, market and industry conditions.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
APPENDIX 1: Tabulation of preliminary sample assay results
Sample ID
Easting
Northing
Sample Type
Channel
Channel
Ag (ppm)
Cu (ppm)
U (ppm)
V (ppm)
4226
2440636
6042968
Outcrop Chip
<5
20
3
60
4227
2440703
6042691
Subcrop Channel
160
250
<5
20
1
72
4228
2440703
6042691
Subcrop Channel
80
250
<5
30
1
177
4229
2440718
6042793
Outcrop Channel
100
<5
<20
3
87
4230
2439837
6043204
Outcrop Channel
140
250
<5
<20
2
10
4231
2439756
6042929
Outcrop Channel
120
0
<5
<20
1
48
4232
2440192
6043308
Outcrop Composite
<5
<20
4
14
4233
2440183
6042783
Outcrop Channel
200
270
<5
<20
1
35
4234
2440176
6042580
Outcrop Channel
120
260
<5
20
2
36
4235
2440428
6042411
Outcrop Composite
<5
<20
2
38
4236
2440446
6042469
Outcrop Channel
110
280
<5
<20
1
24
4237
2440493
6042537
Outcrop Composite
<5
<20
1
61
4238
2440436
6042855
Outcrop Composite
<5
<20
2
50
4239
2440759
6042423
Outcrop Channel
80
270
<5
30
1
163
4240
2440656
6042568
Outcrop Composite
<5
20
2
43
4241
2440743
6042595
Outcrop Channel
80
270
<5
30
1
183
4242
2440196
6041287
Mine Dump
19
1350
86
29
4243
2440196
6041287
Mine Dump
11
2680
107
27
4244
2440210
6041262
Mine Dump
150
280
<5
1220
58
40
4245
2440205
6041268
Mine Dump
200
15
106
3360
1325
43
4246
2440228
6041289
Mine Dump
43
8160
2090
45
4247
2440310
6041673
Subcrop Composite
95
23000
155
45
4248
2440323
6041677
Mine Dump
13
16850
104
38
4249
2440247
6041822
Outcrop Composite
<5
90
4
83
4250
2440244
6041754
Outcrop Composite
<5
40
2
54
4251
2440179
6041612
Outcrop Composite
<5
50
3
87
4252
2440208
6041110
Mine Dump
15
730
112
50
4253
2440247
6041081
Outcrop Channel
120
280
<5
20
4
36
4254
2440247
6041081
Outcrop Channel
80
280
<5
20
7
75
4255
2440240
6041074
Outcrop Channel
60
270
11
8020
275
147
4257
2440240
6041074
Outcrop Channel
110
270
64
>25000
272
109
4259
2440226
6041078
Outcrop Channel
70
300
<5
90
16
66
4260
2440226
6041078
Outcrop Channel
80
300
<5
90
9
48
4261
2440233
6041081
Outcrop Channel
100
300
<5
280
31
33
4262
2440214
6041079
Outcrop Composite
<5
50
6
82
4263
2440214
6041079
Outcrop Channel
80
280
<5
60
8
57
4264
2440202
6041075
Outcrop Channel
120
280
<5
20
12
49
4265
2440202
6041075
Outcrop Channel
100
280
<5
140
6
31
4266
2440197
6041068
Outcrop Channel
90
280
5
1400
65
41
4267
2440197
6041068
Outcrop Channel
50
270
<5
130
5
104
4268
2440197
6041068
Outcrop Channel
70
270
<5
50
4
41
4269
2440104
6041042
Outcrop Composite
<5
20
3
56
4270
2440073
6040983
Outcrop Channel
120
280
<5
20
3
67
4271
2440107
6040952
Outcrop Composite
<5
20
2
52
4272
2439953
6040953
Outcrop Channel
120
<5
<20
5
28
4273
2439991
6040998
Outcrop Composite
<5
<20
5
47
4274
2440019
6040663
Mine Dump
150
14
4180
2230
455
4275
2440032
6040624
Mine Dump
180
14
2750
201
146
4276
2439981
6040684
Mine Dump
170
16
6920
303
126
4277
2439977
6040682
Mine Dump
31
2940
8970
2000
4278
2439970
6040697
Mine Dump
32
12350
5470
3880
4279
2440041
6040718
Outcrop Composite
<5
100
57
66
4280
2440059
6040708
Outcrop Channel
230
30
<5
580
45
124
4281
2440061
6040715
Outcrop Channel
200
30
17
8200
43
99
4282
2440060
6040718
Outcrop Channel
200
0
28
11450
45
111
4283
2440063
6040718
Outcrop Channel
200
0
30
8150
74
418
4284
2440064
6040722
Outcrop Channel
200
0
708
14600
4210
2780
4285
2440062
6040724
Outcrop Channel
200
0
68
18100
153
373
4288
2440062
6040720
Outcrop Channel
200
0
33
6860
55
114
4289
2440062
6040726
Outcrop Channel
200
0
24
9250
91
117
4290
2440061
6040729
Outcrop Channel
200
0
79
8390
22700
9010
4291
2440061
6040730
Outcrop Channel
200
0
105
2720
20700
7070
4292
2440060
6040732
Outcrop Channel
200
0
45
1710
20500
7200
4293
2440061
6040735
Outcrop Channel
200
0
17
2290
8400
3650
4294
2440063
6040735
Outcrop Channel
200
0
12
3050
552
1055
4295
2440063
6040739
Outcrop Channel
200
0
5
2470
117
735
4296
2440061
6040742
Outcrop Channel
200
0
133
20400
14350
7270
4297
2440062
6040744
Outcrop Channel
200
0
212
4170
15250
5330
4298
2440066
6040748
Outcrop Channel
180
90
85
2280
18300
7840
4299
2440086
6040746
Subcrop Composite
5
770
165
366
4300
2439969
6040765
Mine Dump
150
90
6
940
116
152
4301
2440149
6040367
Mine Dump
200
60
8
750
170
73
4302
2440127
6040380
Not recorded
25
12400
836
324
4303
2440105
6040400
Mine Dump
200
60
9
1940
557
78
4304
2440089
6040433
Mine Dump
200
0
18
8080
654
296
4305
2440067
6040431
Mine Dump
200
0
<5
320
57
104
4306
2440050
6040415
Mine Dump
200
0
13
3320
1165
353
4307
2440048
6040411
Mine Dump
200
0
5
380
63
103
4308
2440026
6040427
Mine Dump
200
130
9
3680
1915
1400
4309
2440102
6040525
Mine Dump
62
4740
2880
154
4310
2440059
6040485
Mine Dump
200
120
<5
340
65
86
4311
2440049
6040444
Mine Dump
200
290
<5
570
53
66
4312
2440006
6040439
Mine Dump
200
11
2300
309
167
4313
2440015
6040444
Mine Dump
25
10250
889
147
4314
2440023
6040479
Mine Dump
200
110
<5
110
22
62
4315
2440039
6040509
Mine Dump
200
170
<5
580
93
74
4318
2440079
6040521
Mine Dump
200
150
<5
250
27
86
4319
2440065
6040738
Outcrop Composite
210
13950
>25000
12700
4320
2440241
6040636
Subcrop Composite
<5
80
93
68
4321
2440293
6040594
Outcrop Channel
280
90
<5
80
163
84
4322
2440203
6040235
Outcrop Composite
<5
390
18
40
4323
2439940
6040265
Outcrop Composite
<5
80
9
48
4324
2440102
6040482
Mine Dump
200
200
7
1310
242
314
4325
2440050
6039769
Outcrop Composite
8
20800
45
48
4326
2445263
6035159
Outcrop Composite
<5
60
4
39
4327
2445270
6035090
Outcrop Composite
26.0
260
32
98
4328
2445247
6035007
Outcrop Composite
<5
>25000
52
75
4329
2445250
6035005
Outcrop Composite
<5
490
11
45
4330
2448707
6035962
Outcrop Composite
35
4490
54
47
4331
2448711
6035963
Outcrop Composite
17
1400
37
36
4332
2444003
6037410
Mine Dump
6
7930
529
271
4333
2444000
6037374
Outcrop Composite
15
20200
52
38
4334
2449818
6037854
Outcrop Select
38
16400
141
51
4335
2449740
6037990
Outcrop Composite
62
>25000
139
54
4336
2449690
6038031
Mine Dump
18
17500
168
102
4337
2448998
6038428
Outcrop Channel
120
270
372
14350
102
377
4338
2449015
6038412
Outcrop Channel
110
7
7590
6
46
4339
2444807
6036267
Float Select
<5
70
6
33
4340
2444815
6036263
Subcrop Select
635
1570
1685
1005
4341
2445076
6036272
Outcrop Channel
150
180
<5
14600
62
35
4342
2445080
6036264
Outcrop Channel
70
180
<5
3100
30
74
4343
2445083
6036264
Outcrop Channel
100
180
<5
130
4
35
4344
2445090
6036269
Mine Dump
200
0
<5
>25000
123
45
4346
2445181
6036252
Outcrop Channel
100
180
<5
4330
4
41
4347
2445249
6036248
Subcrop Channel
200
240
<5
11750
3
29
4348
2446002
6036256
Outcrop Channel
160
13
>25000
202
38
4350
2445961
6036251
Outcrop Composite
8
10500
39
33
4351
2445917
6036262
Outcrop Channel
180
110
<5
9760
22
32
4352
2445852
6036280
Outcrop Composite
<5
7220
6
41
4353
2445726
6036259
Outcrop Channel
100
180
<5
1390
31
101
4354
2445723
6036260
Outcrop Channel
150
180
<5
3620
10
32
4355
2445720
6036263
Outcrop Channel
200
180
<5
5330
7
33
4356
2445523
6036252
Outcrop Channel
130
240
<5
3830
3
25
4357
2445445
6036254
Outcrop Composite
<5
7340
4
27
4358
2445458
6036301
Outcrop Channel
180
180
12
>25000
161
59
4359
2446453
6036262
Outcrop Composite
10
>25000
79
46
4360
2446565
6036305
Outcrop Channel
120
180
9
9260
58
43
4361
2446544
6036304
Outcrop Channel
110
180
19
20000
279
58
4362
2446519
6036288
Outcrop Channel
170
180
7
15950
78
35
4363
2446349
6036247
Mine Dump
200
120
31
9980
134
53
4364
2446311
6036238
Outcrop Composite
<5
5070
18
29
4365
2446201
6036261
Outcrop Channel
100
<5
>25000
22
111
4366
2447091
6036238
Outcrop Channel
150
180
<5
>25000
27
46
4367
2447078
6036240
Outcrop Channel
150
180
<5
8310
25
47
4368
2446759
6036239
Outcrop Composite
<5
6010
6
25
4369
2446639
6036267
Outcrop Composite
<5
8360
18
32
4370
2446798
6036260
Outcrop Composite
<5
460
23
100
4371
2447195
6036214
Outcrop Composite
<5
1610
6
35
4372
2447903
6035889
Outcrop Channel
120
120
<5
23500
24
86
4373
2447824
6035915
Outcrop Composite
<5
3390
4
48
4374
2448267
6035877
Subcrop Select
5
22000
63
50
4375
2448287
6035870
Subcrop Select
5
>25000
60
43
4378
2446352
6035774
Outcrop Channel
150
50
<5
5590
30
56
4379
2446347
6035763
Outcrop Channel
30
<5
4660
5
47
4380
2446126
6035620
Outcrop Composite
<5
5930
22
46
4381
2446032
6035350
Outcrop Composite
<5
40
30
31
4382
2446146
6035400
Outcrop Channel
120
40
<5
380
19
54
4383
2445480
6035148
Outcrop Composite
105
13250
60
112
4384
2445490
6035156
Outcrop Composite
<5
23700
9
44
4385
2445774
6035357
Outcrop Composite
24
2170
59
94
4386
2445770
6035347
Float Select
8
5690
62
42
4387
2445772
6035252
Outcrop Channel
60
240
77
170
241
33
4388
2445567
6034864
Outcrop Composite
13
650
36
67
4389
2445522
6034904
Outcrop Channel
160
20
<5
70
33
47
4390
2445517
6034897
Outcrop Channel
200
10
<5
30
25
46
4391
2447591
6036155
Subcrop Composite
7
2130
45
34
4392
2448224
6035655
Float Select
<5
960
5
29
4393
2448187
6035678
Subcrop Select
<5
810
8
38
4394
2448134
6035690
Float Select
39
4230
36
65
4395
2448135
6035316
Outcrop Select
26
5690
66
28
4396
2444590
6036319
Outcrop Channel
170
180
62
15900
55
82
4397
2444667
6036313
Outcrop Channel
80
180
<5
7010
22
29
4398
2444716
6036295
Outcrop Channel
170
180
<5
8800
18
40
4399
2444580
6036321
Outcrop Channel
170
180
205
13550
725
150
4400
2450109
6037912
Outcrop Channel
150
140
10
20500
94
30
4401
2449781
6037862
Outcrop Select
15
11600
110
49
4402
2449771
6037840
Outcrop Select
23
10550
102
49
4403
2449827
6037945
Float Select
27
>25000
78
48
4404
2449782
6037967
Outcrop Channel
100
180
9
19200
98
45
4405
2449780
6037962
Mine Dump
200
150
38
>25000
320
51
4408
2449651
6038044
Outcrop Composite
21
>25000
241
90
4409
2449667
6038061
Float Select
5
17750
48
64
4410
2446412
6034546
Outcrop Select
<5
1290
59
37
4411
2446202
6034613
Outcrop Channel
100
200
<5
750
263
45
4412
2446202
6034613
Outcrop Channel
120
200
<5
150
98
37
4413
2446202
6034613
Outcrop Select
<5
210
14
40
4414
2445908
6034400
Outcrop Channel
170
310
<5
980
234
38
4415
2445908
6034399
Outcrop Channel
120
310
<5
50
20
51
4416
2445785
6034305
Outcrop Channel
120
90
<5
70
24
54
4417
2445791
6034307
Outcrop Channel
110
0
<5
60
12
32
4418
2445204
6034412
Outcrop Channel
160
160
<5
3930
4
57
4419
2445209
6034419
Outcrop Channel
140
0
<5
690
5
28
4420
2445117
6034346
Subcrop Composite
<5
3670
1
52
4421
2445091
6034329
Float Select
36
19350
106
64
4422
2445090
6034328
Subcrop Channel
100
30
<5
1350
2
31
4423
2447696
6041535
Outcrop Composite
17
>25000
26
64
4424
2447729
6041426
Outcrop Composite
8
>25000
12
56
4425
2444862
6043361
Outcrop Composite
<5
22000
4
40
Notes:
- Coordinates Projection: Campo Inchauspe / Argentina 2 (ellipsoid: International 1924)
- ppm = g/t
- 10,000 ppm = 1.0%
- ALS analytical method was "ME-MS89L", which is a sodium peroxide decomposition for complete recovery of lithium, rare earths, and associated trace elements.
- "<" indicates below lower limit of detection, ">" indicates above upper limit of detection.
SOURCE Jaguar Uranium