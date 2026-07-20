Expanded campus will create new high-tech jobs and increase advanced manufacturing capacity

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), together with the State of Alabama and the City of Huntsville, today announced a major expansion of Redwire's Huntsville campus, reinforcing Alabama's position as a national leader in aerospace, defense, and advanced, U.S.-based manufacturing.

Redwire is adding 164,000 square feet to its operational footprint in Huntsville, increasing the company's manufacturing and engineering capacity to develop and produce mission-critical technologies that strengthen America's leadership in space and provide advanced capabilities to the U.S. military and its allies.

Supported by approximately $8.5 million in eligible state and local economic development incentives, Redwire is expected to create approximately 150 new high-skilled jobs spanning engineering, manufacturing, integration, and technical operations. Construction has already begun on the expanded campus, with building expected to be completed by Q4 2027.

The expanded campus will accelerate Redwire's production of combat proven Stalker UAS, Octopus gimbal payloads, advanced energy solutions, and space capabilities that support exploration, commerce, and national security. By expanding U.S.-based production of these essential capabilities, Redwire is strengthening critical domestic supply chains while helping to ensure America remains at the forefront of aerospace and defense innovation.

Quote from Peter Cannito, Chairman CEO, Redwire

"Expanding the footprint Redwire has established in Huntsville reflects the momentum we're seeing across both Redwire Space and Defense Tech," said Peter Cannito, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Redwire. "Huntsville is one of the fastest growing technology hubs in the United States, uniquely positioned at the intersection of America's space and defense industries, which makes it the ideal location to expand our capabilities and strengthen America's industrial base. We're grateful to Governor Ivey, Mayor Battle, and our state and local partners for helping make this strategic growth possible and for their continued commitment to developing Alabama's high-tech economy."

Quote from Alabama Governor Kay Ivey

"Alabama is proud to be at the forefront of innovation that strengthens our national security, advances space exploration and creates meaningful, high-paying careers for our people. Redwire's expansion in Huntsville is a powerful endorsement of our state's skilled workforce and collaborative business environment, and it further solidifies Alabama's leadership in aerospace and defense."

Quote from Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle

"Redwire's continued investment is another strong vote of confidence in Huntsville's world-class aerospace and defense ecosystem, creating 150 new high-quality jobs while building on the talented team already here. We're proud to welcome their expansion and look forward to supporting their continued success as they help shape the future of space and national security," said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

Quote from Alabama Secretary of Commerce Ellen McNair

"Redwire's buildout in Huntsville is a testament to the company, its product and its mission. It also speaks to exactly what the Alabama team is promoting this week in Farnborough our state's ability to provide advanced manufacturers the skilled workforce, infrastructure and local support to not only launch their initial operations, but to help them expand with their successes."

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is an integrated aerospace and defense company focused on advanced technologies. We are building the future of aerospace infrastructure, autonomous systems, and multi-domain operations leveraging digital engineering and AI automation. Redwire's approximately 1,400 employees located throughout North America and Europe are committed to delivering innovative space and airborne platforms transforming the future of multi-domain operations. For more information, please visit RDW.com.

About the Huntsville/Madison Chamber

The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber serves as the catalyst for economic development activities in our community. It serves as a single point of contact for prospective and existing businesses in their efforts to establish a new business or to expand existing operations. The Chamber is also the coordinating agency for companies interested in locating in the area's research and industrial parks or anywhere in the Huntsville/Madison County area.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260720604436/en/

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