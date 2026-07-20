USANA Health Sciences Renews Four-Year Partnership with Nordiq Canada, Deepening Commitment to Clean Sport and Elite Athlete Nutrition

The renewed agreement extends USANA's role as the official nutrition partner of Nordiq Canada, supporting Canada's elite cross-country ski athletes through 2028 and beyond

SALT LAKE CITY, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA), a global leader in science-based nutrition, today announced a renewal of its official partnership with Nordiq Canada, the national governing body for cross-country skiing in Canada. Under the renewed agreement, USANA will continue supplying Nordiq Canada's elite athletes with premium, NSF Certified for Sport® nutritional products designed to support performance, normal muscle recovery after exercise, and long-term health-through the 2030 Olympic Winter Games and beyond.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to athlete well-being, clean sport, and excellence at the highest levels of competition. USANA's NSF Certified for Sport® products are rigorously tested and certified to ensure they are free from banned substances, making them the trusted choice for elite athletes who demand both performance and integrity from their nutrition.

Nordiq Canada CEO Beckie Scott-a two-time Olympic medalist and one of sport's most respected advocates for clean competition-spoke to the significance of the renewed alliance:

"We're thrilled to renew our partnership with USANA, a company that shares our commitment to athlete health, integrity, and excellence. At Nordiq Canada, we believe success is built on hard work, trust, and a steadfast commitment to clean sport. As someone who has dedicated much of my career to advocating for fair play, I know how important it is to surround our athletes with partners who uphold those same values. USANA's continued support helps ensure our athletes have access to high-quality nutritional products while reinforcing the culture of integrity that defines our program."

- Beckie Scott, CEO, Nordiq Canada

For USANA, the Nordiq Canada partnership is a natural extension of its global mission: empowering people everywhere to live healthy, more vibrant lives. The company's work with elite national sport organizations demonstrates how science-backed nutrition can play a decisive role in athletic performance at the world's highest levels.

"I am proud and excited to renew our partnership with Nordiq Canda. These athletes represent the very best in their sport-driven, disciplined, and deeply committed to competing with integrity-values USANA stands for," said Brent Neidig, USANA's Chief Commercial Officer. "We're honored to provide them with the trusted nutritional products they need to perform at their peak, and we look forward to being in their corner for the next four years and beyond."

USANA's renewed commitment also underscores the company's strong and growing presence in Canada, where it continues to invest in partnerships that reflect the values of Canadian athletes and the communities that support them.

"Canada has a passionate and knowledgeable fan base for cross-country skiing, and Nordiq Canada's athletes inspire millions of Canadians every time they compete. This renewal is a reflection of USANA's deep commitment to the Canadian market and to the athletes and communities we serve here. We're thrilled to continue standing behind some of the country's finest athletes as they chase their dreams on the world stage," said Tracie Kenzora, General Manager of Canada.

To learn more about how USANA supports elite athletes worldwide, visit USANA.com.

About Nordiq Canada

Nordiq Canada is the national governing body for cross-country skiing in Canada. The organization oversees athlete development from grassroots participation through to elite Olympic competition, and is a leader in promoting clean sport, athlete integrity, and excellence on the world stage. For more information, visit nordiqcanada.ca.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA (NYSE: USNA) has been providing premium-quality nutrition and lifestyle products for more than 30 years. From its award-winning supplements manufactured in its FDA-registered facility to its cutting-edge Celavive® skincare and healthy living products, USANA is committed to empowering people to live healthier, more vibrant lives. USANA products are trusted by elite athletes, Olympians, and health-conscious consumers in more than 25 countries worldwide.

Discover the future of nutrition at USANA.com.

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SOURCE USANA