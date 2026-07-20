Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2026) - (TSX: PAYI) (TSX: PAYU) Brompton Funds Limited (the "Manager") is pleased to announce that Brompton Utilities & Infrastructure HighPay ETF ("PAYI") and Brompton U.S. Equity HighPay ETF ("PAYU") (together, the "ETFs") will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") today.

A final prospectus dated July 8, 2026, was filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each province and territory in Canada.

PAYI invests in an actively managed portfolio consisting primarily of equity securities of leading utilities and infrastructure companies.

PAYU invests in an actively managed portfolio consisting primarily of equity securities of leading U.S. companies.

Each ETF seeks to provide:

Enhanced Income: High income from dividends and covered call option writing.

High income from dividends and covered call option writing. Twice-Monthly Distributions: Cash distributions payable to unitholders on a semi-monthly basis.

Cash distributions payable to unitholders on a semi-monthly basis. Modest Leverage: Employs a target leverage of approximately 25% of NAV to enhance yield and capital growth potential.

Employs a target leverage of approximately 25% of NAV to enhance yield and capital growth potential. Competitive Active Management Fee: 0.60%.

The Manager has assigned each ETF a risk rating of "Medium". For further details, please refer to the ETF Facts documents available on www.sedarplus.ca or on the ETFs' home pages at www.bromptongroup.com.

In addition, the ETFs announce distributions payable on August 11, 2026 for unitholders of record on July 31, 2026 as follows:



Ticker Amount Per Unit Brompton Utilities & Infrastructure HighPay ETF PAYI $0.16 Brompton U.S. Equity HighPay ETF PAYU $0.20

About Brompton Funds

For over 25 years, Brompton has been providing unique, well-conceived investments for Canadians, with a focus on low management fees, performance driven diversification strategies and attractive income and growth solutions for various market cycles. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this new release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this news release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETFs, to the future outlook of the ETFs and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETFs. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305633

Source: Brompton Funds Limited