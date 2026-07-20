Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited - Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 20

FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED (the 'Company')

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

Monthly Factsheet as at 30 June 2026

The latest Monthly Factsheet is available on the Company's website at: https://investment-trusts.fidelity.co.uk/fidelity-emerging-markets-limited

Copies of the Monthly Factsheet have also been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism (NSM). Please note that documents submitted to the NSM will usually be available for inspection within two business days of this notice being given.

20 July 2026