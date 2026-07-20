Sound Money Defense League's Jp Cortez to Join YALCON as a Speaker in Cincinnati, OH

Nearly 1000 students gather in Ohio for one of the largest liberty-focused college-aged conferences in the country

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / Sound Money Defense League Executive Director Jp Cortez will join Young Americans for Liberty's national convention on Wednesday July 28 as a speaker, where nearly 1,000 students will gather in Cincinnati, Ohio for the annual event focused on liberty, free markets, and sound money.

YALCON 2026 will host prominent figures from July 28-30 such as U.S. Senator Rand Paul, Tom Woods, Mayor Glenn Jacobs, and Vivek Ramaswamy.

The title of Jp's breakout talk is "What Has The Government Done to Our Money," an homage to Austrian economist Murray Rothbard's excellent treatise by the same name. Drawing on his experience of being at the epicenter of virtually every pro-gold state legislative project since 2014, he will explain the significant legislative progress being made, while highlighting the next steps forward for sound money-minded states.

Cortez said, "I'm honored to present on sound money to the next generation of liberty advocates. I was a member of Auburn's YAL chapter while I pursued my degree and support this important group representing the ideas of liberty championed by Dr. Ron Paul."

Sean Themea, COO of YAL said, "It is our privilege to host events for liberty activists all over the country, and we are happy to have Jp here to speak. As we all work together to push back against infringements on our liberties, Jp is on the front lines, driving real legislative change to restore sound money back to its rightful place as America's constitutional money. That is in line with our commitment to liberty and principles of Austrian economics."

About the Speaker

Jp Cortez is the executive director of the Sound Money Defense League, the nation's leading organization working to remonetize gold and silver through nationwide legislative efforts since 2014. He is a graduate of Auburn University and a multiple time Mises University alumnus. Jp is the lead author of the Sound Money Index and editor-in-chief of the Sound Money Review. Follow him on X (Twitter) @JpCortez27.

About the Event & Host Organization

Young Americans for Liberty (YAL) is a large pro-liberty organization - identifying, educating, training, and mobilizing young people to mobilize peers, fight anti-liberty policies, and build lifelong activism skills.

Jp Cortez is available for interviews before and after the event. To arrange an interview or request additional materials, reach out via the media contact listed below.

About the Sound Money Defense League

The Sound Money Defense League is the nation's leading sound money public policy group, working to restore gold and silver as America's constitutional money. Since 2014, the League has driven change at the state and federal levels through legislation, grassroots organizing, research, and publications - including the Sound Money Index, the Sound Money Review, and its scholarship and fellowship programs.

High-resolution photos, the speaker's headshot, and organization logos are available on request.

Media Contact

Jp Cortez

Executive Director, Sound Money Defense League

Phone: 404-948-8935

Email: Jp.Cortez@SoundMoneyDefense.org

Web: SoundMoneyDefense.org

SOURCE: Sound Money Defense League

Jp Cortez Speaks at YALCON July 26

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sound-money-defense-leagues-jp-cortez-to-join-yalcon-as-a-speake-1192771