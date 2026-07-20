Anthony Linder and Cacomanolis PLLC: Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC Announces Platinum Sponsorship of the Japan Go IPO Summit in Tokyo to Anchor Cross-Border U.S. Capital Markets Access for Japanese Issuers

WEST PALM BEACH, FL AND TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC ("ALC"), a premier U.S. corporate, capital markets, and securities law firm, today announced its role as the Platinum Sponsor for the upcoming Japan Go IPO Summit. The premier cross-border financial conference is scheduled for September 16, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo. Elevating its involvement from last year's featured sponsorship at the 2025 Japan Go IPO Summit, ALC's commitment as the highest-level Platinum Sponsor underscores the firm's position as a vital bridge in the Japan-U.S. capital markets corridor, advising international companies navigating the complexities of entering U.S. public markets.

The summit arrives during a period of heightened activity in cross-border transactions, as mid-market Japanese companies increasingly evaluate a Japanese company U.S. listing to achieve broader liquidity, higher valuations, and global brand recognition. All three named partners of the firm-Laura Anthony, Craig Linder, and John Cacomanolis-will be traveling to Tokyo to attend the summit. Partners Laura Anthony and Craig Linder will also serve as featured panel speakers, sharing sophisticated structural and regulatory insights directly with business executives, board members, and pre-IPO issuers.

To facilitate direct collaboration, the ALC partners will be available for private, confidential meetings with existing and potential clients in Japan immediately before and after the summit. It is expected that these executive consultations will focus on the proactive structuring of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) and alternative public pathways, including direct listings and de-SPAC transactions, and will also address navigating tight regulatory oversight cleanly and efficiently and other matters as the clients or potential clients wish to discuss.

A Strategic Paradigm for Japanese Issuers

As international financial migration intensifies, ALC continues to expand its thought leadership and deep transactional execution capabilities. The firm's expertise spans IPO's, De-SPAC transactions, reverse mergers, mergers and acquisitions, and ongoing SEC reporting.

ALC has become a go-to legal advisor for Japanese companies pursuing U.S. listings on the Nasdaq and NYSE via IPOs, direct listings, and de-SPAC transactions. The firm has advised on some of the most innovative cross-border offerings to date, including:

The first-ever U.S. IPOs on each of the Nasdaq and NYSE involving Japanese common shares, rather than American Depository Receipts (ADRs)-a concept initially championed by ALC several years ago.

An extensive track record with over a dozen Japanese clients seeking U.S. public listings on the Nasdaq and NYSE, recognizing Japan as the next U.S. IPO epicenter.

"Elevating our commitment to the Platinum Sponsorship for this year's summit reflects our dedication to driving successful, compliant execution in the Japan-U.S. capital markets corridor," said Laura Anthony, founding partner of ALC. "Our role as legal counsel is to ensure that cross-border market entry is structured properly from day one. Entering the U.S. public markets requires a sophisticated understanding of SEC compliance counsel expectations, Nasdaq listing requirements, NYSE listing requirements, as well as the impact of, and concurrent compliance with, the Japanese Companies Act and the demands of Japanese regulators. We look forward to meeting with Japan's forward-thinking executive leadership to discuss how to map out clear, efficient pathways to a successful U.S. market debut."

Capital Markets participants interested in scheduling a private consultation with Laura Anthony, Craig Linder, or John Cacomanolis during their Tokyo residency are encouraged to contact the firm directly through its corporate offices or via email at lanthony@alclaw.com.

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About Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC

Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis, PLLC is an international capital markets, securities, corporate and business transactions law firm. For more than two decades the firm has specialized in going public transactions, mergers and acquisitions, registered public and private exempt offerings, corporate finance transactions, Exchange Act and other regulatory reporting requirements, compliance with the initial and ongoing listing requirements of Nasdaq, the NYSE, the NYSE American and OTC Markets, state and federal securities laws, general corporate law and complex business transactions. The Anthony, Linder & Cacomanolis team represents issuers and underwriters and has completed transactions valued in excess of $25 billion. Founding partner Laura Anthony is also the creator and author of www.securitieslawblog.com, a leading resource for all capital markets topics. For more information please visit www.alclaw.com or contact us at 844-281-2863.

SOURCE: Anthony Linder and Cacomanolis PLLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/anthony-linder-and-cacomanolis-pllc-announces-platinum-sponsorsh-1192843