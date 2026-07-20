Cyber Enviro-Tech Inc: Cyber Enviro-Tech Releases Summary Shareholder Report for Period Q-2 2026

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB:CETI) ("CETI" or the "Company"), an environmental technology company focused on sustainable solutions in water treatment, remediation, and emerging clean energy systems, today released its Q2 2026 Shareholder Summary Report.

Strategic Technology Partnership

Cyber Enviro-Tech, in association with Air Power USA, is advancing the deployment of compressed air energy technology as a clean and reliable alternative for power generation. This engineered system utilizes compressed air as a fuel source and is designed to deliver zero-emission energy for a range of applications.

Air Power USA's technology has undergone more than a decade of research, development, and engineering validation. Demonstrations of its compressed air-powered generator systems indicate strong potential for dependable, emissions-free power generation across commercial, municipal, industrial, and infrastructure markets.

Market Opportunity and Positioning

Global demand for clean, scalable energy solutions continues to increase, particularly in regions facing grid constraints, rising infrastructure costs, and environmental pressures. CETI believes compressed air energy systems may offer a complementary solution to existing technologies by:

Reducing reliance on traditional fossil fuels.

Avoiding certain lifecycle and disposal challenges associated with battery-based systems.

Providing deployable power solutions for off-grid and underserved regions.

Supporting grid stabilization in high-demand or capacity-constrained markets.

Through its licensing and distribution agreement with Air Power USA, CETI holds rights to develop and deploy this technology across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, while also supporting North American market expansion.

The Company is currently engaged in discussions with international agencies and infrastructure stakeholders regarding potential deployment opportunities in regions with limited or overburdened power grid capacity.

Commercialization and Operations Update

Building on its July 10, 2026 announcement, CETI has initiated the first phase of its U.S. commercialization strategy with the establishment of a Southern California manufacturing and operations center.

This facility is expected to:

Serve as CETI's initial domestic manufacturing hub.

Reduce logistics and shipping costs.

Improve delivery timelines and customer responsiveness.

Support fulfillment of a growing pipeline of North American opportunities.

The Company is also evaluating expansion into the Phoenix metropolitan area to support future manufacturing scale and long-term production growth.

Summary Highlights

CETI is a licensed provider and manufacturer of Air Power USA's compressed air generator systems.

The Company is positioned to support deployment of clean energy solutions both domestically and internationally.

CETI continues to build on its established track record in environmental remediation and sustainable technologies.

The integration of compressed air energy expands CETI's platform into scalable, zero-emission power generation.

Management Commentary

Kim D. Southworth, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cyber Enviro-Tech, stated:

"Our relationship with Air Power USA represents a meaningful expansion of CETI's environmental technology platform. By integrating deployable, zero-emission energy systems with our established water remediation solutions, we are positioning the Company to serve a broad range of commercial, municipal, industrial, and infrastructure markets. We believe this diversified approach enhances our ability to generate long-term shareholder value."

Mr. Southworth added:

"The establishment of our Southern California operations center marks an important step toward revenue generation and operational scalability. We are actively building the infrastructure necessary to support increasing demand and execute on a growing pipeline of opportunities."

About Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB:CETI)

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. is an environmental technology company focused on developing and deploying sustainable solutions across water treatment, remediation, and clean energy systems. The Company's technologies address industrial wastewater, hazardous waste, environmental sustainability, and energy infrastructure needs in global markets.

About Air Power USA

Air Power USA develops compressed air energy systems designed to provide clean, deployable power for off-grid, industrial, municipal, and infrastructure applications.

Website: www.airpowerusa.net

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding commercialization, operational expansion, manufacturing plans, customer opportunities, business strategy, and potential revenue generation. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to market demand, financing availability, regulatory approvals, manufacturing execution, and general economic conditions. Actual results may differ materially. CETI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Winston McKellar

Director of Investor Relations / Public Relations

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc.

6991 E. Camelback Rd., Suite D-300

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Phone: 866-687-6856

Website: www.cyber-envirotech.com

Follow us on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/CyberEnviroTech

SOURCE: Cyber Enviro-Tech Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/cyber-enviro-tech-releases-summary-shareholder-report-for-period-q-2-2026-1193234