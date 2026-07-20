Axonis to Showcase Trusted Decision Intelligence at Ai4 2026

CEO Todd Barr to Present "The AI Decisions Gap: Why Model Explainability Is Only Half the Battle" on August 4

ARLINGTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / Axonis , the AI solutions developer that governs high-stakes decisions across distributed data, will exhibit at Ai4 2026 , taking place August 4-6, 2026, at The Venetian in Las Vegas. Axonis will showcase how organizations can deploy AI across distributed, sensitive data without ever moving it, while turning AI-generated intelligence into trusted, traceable, and defensible decisions. On Tuesday, August 4th, CEO Todd Barr will present "The AI Decisions Gap: Why Model Explainability Is Only Half the Battle."

In its biggest year yet, Ai4 brings together enterprise, government, technology, and AI leaders focused on the practical adoption of artificial intelligence across industries. At the show, Axonis will demonstrate how its Decision Intelligence platform enables organizations to close the gap between data, intelligence, and action by ensuring every AI-assisted outcome is grounded in the right evidence, governed by policy, and fully auditable. As organizations operate across cloud, operational, edge, and sovereign environments, decision advantage depends on recognizing meaningful patterns across fragmented information.

"AI is rapidly compressing the time between insight and action, but accountability remains critical," said Todd Barr, CEO of Axonis. "When an AI-assisted decision is reviewed by a regulator, a court, an auditor, or an inspector general, they must be able to answer who made the decision, what evidence they had, which policies governed it, and whether the organization can back that decision with durable proof. That is the gap Axonis is built to close."

At Ai4, attendees can meet with company leaders to learn how Axonis brings AI to the data wherever it lives, enabling secure, real-time AI across distributed environments without centralizing or exposing sensitive information. Originally developed inside a U.S. government solutions provider serving the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, Axonis is designed for regulated, operational, and mission-critical environments where speed, governance, evidence, and trust must work together, with no margin for error.

Axonis will also highlight its recently introduced Multiplayer Decision Intelligence capability, which enables enterprises, smart cities, government agencies, healthcare organizations, financial institutions, and other stakeholders to recognize meaningful patterns across organizational boundaries without sharing underlying data. By securely fusing derived intelligence across distributed systems, Axonis helps organizations identify emerging risks and opportunities, improve resilience, coordinate action, and make faster, more defensible decisions.

At the center of Axonis Multiplayer is the Lens framework, a human-readable, auditable, and version-controlled governance contract that defines what evidence matters, how confidence is calculated, what policies apply, and when a recommendation is strong enough to support action.

Every result generated through Axonis Decision Intelligence is replayable, auditable, and supported by evidence scoring. The platform also incorporates refusal behavior, preventing the system from producing a result when evidence is insufficient to support a defensible outcome. This enables organizations to preserve exactly what was known, why a conclusion was reached, and who made the final call.

Todd Barr to Present "The AI Decisions Gap" at Ai4 2026

Axonis CEO Todd Barr will present a solo talk titled "The AI Decisions Gap: Why Model Explainability Is Only Half the Battle" on August 4 from 11:05 a.m until 11:25 a.m. in the Lando ballroom (4202). During the session, Barr will explain why the decision, not the model, is the real unit of accountability in high-stakes AI environments.

The session will examine why model explainability is necessary but insufficient when organizations must defend AI-assisted action. Barr will discuss what it takes to make decisions reproducible, attributable, and auditable the moment they are made, including human attestation with separation of duties, a frozen evidence chain, and systems disciplined enough to refuse when evidence is too thin to defend. The session will also draw on real-world use cases.

Todd Barr has built the brands and categories behind open infrastructure adopted by technical teams across the enterprise. As CMO of GitLab, he helped define the DevOps Platform category. Earlier in his career, he helped turn Ansible and Red Hat into foundational open-source infrastructure. At Axonis, he is focused on advancing AI governance and supporting an open standard for decision evidence so trust is not locked to any one vendor.

Attendees can visit Axonis at Booth 1452 to learn how Decision Intelligence helps organizations safely apply AI across distributed, sensitive, and operational data environments.

Join Axonis for Happy Hour at Ai4

Axonis and Modulate will co-host a Happy Hour at Ai4 on Tuesday, August 4, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at SUGARCANE, The Venetian in Las Vegas. Attendees are invited to join both teams for drinks and conversation. Register here: https://luma.com/Axonis-Modulate-Ai4

About Axonis

Axonis brings AI to the data, wherever that data lives, and turns it into trusted, actionable decisions. Originally developed inside a U.S. government solutions provider serving the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, Axonis enables secure, real-time AI on production, operational, sovereign, and edge data, without moving it.

At the core of the platform is Decision Intelligence, providing the control layer that ensures every AI-driven outcome is grounded in the right data, governed by policy, and fully traceable. Axonis accelerates time-to-AI value while delivering zero-trust, data-level security, and enabling cross-organization collaboration without sharing data.

For more information visit www.axonis.ai.

Press Contact

Kristin Canders

207-974-7744

kristin@grithaus.agency

SOURCE: Axonis

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/axonis-to-showcase-trusted-decision-intelligence-at-ai4-2026-1193277