HistoSonics today announced the opening of its expanded Histotripsy Training Center in Hong Kong, reinforcing the city's position as a leading hub for physician education, clinical collaboration, and innovation in Asia.

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Pictured at the expanded Histotripsy Training Center in Hong Kong. Front row (left to right): Dr. Angus Yuen, Chief Medical Officer, Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong; Prof. Albert Chan, Director of Liver Cancer Surgery Centre, Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong; Dr. Kenneth Tsang, Regional Chief Executive Officer, IHH Healthcare North Asia, and Chief Executive Officer, Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong; Dr. Vince Lau, Director of Interventional Radiology Centre, Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong; Dr. Joe Herman, Vice President, Medical Affairs, HistoSonics. Back row (left to right): Jay Lee, APAC Regional Manager, HistoSonics; Eric Kwong, Hong Kong Sales Manager, Transmedic; Matt Brown, Director of OUS Professional Education, HistoSonics.

Originally established in May 2025 at Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong, the center was the first Histotripsy training facility in Asia. Since opening, it has welcomed physicians from across the region for hands-on training and clinical observation, helping accelerate the adoption of Histotripsy throughout Asia.

The expanded facility will support growing demand for physician education with enhanced capacity for hands-on training, clinical observation, and multidisciplinary educational programs. Physicians will receive instruction on patient selection, treatment planning, procedural workflow, and building successful histotripsy programs within their institutions.

Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong has served as HistoSonics' regional Center of Excellence for physician education since 2025. Building on that foundation, HistoSonics and Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong will continue to expand their strategic collaboration across physician training, clinical research, and future technology development.

"Hong Kong has been at the forefront of histotripsy adoption and physician education in Asia. The expansion of this training center reflects both the growing demand for Histotripsy and our commitment to equipping physicians across the region with the education and experience needed to deliver this technology safely and effectively," said Mike Blue, Chairman and CEO, HistoSonics.

Dr Kenneth Tsang, Regional CEO of IHH Healthcare North Asia and CEO of Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong, remarked that "Innovation creates new possibilities for patient care. As a teaching hospital, we are committed to contributing to physician education, clinical research and partnership, helping translate new technologies into safe, effective treatments that benefit patients today and in the future."

Prof. Albert Chan, Director of Liver Cancer Surgery Centre of Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong and the principal investigator who completed the first clinical trial on liver cancer with histotripsy in Asia, emphasized the value of continued collaboration and experience sharing among physicians on emerging technologies. Dr Vince Lau, Director of Interventional Radiology Centre of Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong and the co-investigator of the clinical trial, underscored the importance of the expanded center in helping clinicians develop the knowledge and confidence needed to consistently achieve optimal outcomes of histotripsy for patients.

The expanded Hong Kong Training Center underscores HistoSonics' long-term commitment to supporting physicians and healthcare institutions across Asia as histotripsy continues to transform the treatment of liver tumors and other diseases.

About HistoSonics

HistoSonics is a privately held medical device company developing a non-invasive platform and proprietary sonic beam therapy utilizing the science of histotripsy, a novel mechanism of action that uses focused ultrasound to mechanically destroy and liquefy unwanted tissue and tumors. The company is currently focused on commercializing their Edison System in the US and select global markets for liver treatment while expanding histotripsy applications into other organs like kidney, pancreas, prostate, and others. HistoSonics has offices in Ann Arbor, MI, Minneapolis, MN and Madison, WI. For more information on the Edison Histotripsy System please visit: www.histosonics.com. For patient-related information please visit: www.myhistotripsy.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Rebecca Koupal

Sr. Director of Marketing

612-483-6378

Rebecca.Koupal@HistoSonics.com

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com