Generative Bionics Introduces Gene.01, a Fully Functional Smart-Skin Humanoid Robot Platform Designed for Safe Human Collaboration

Built in six months, Gene.01 senses touch, proximity, force, and temperature, and it is released with its open-sourced robot model that gives Physical AI developers a shared starting point to build industrial applications

Key Highlights

Fastest-ever transition to a functional humanoid : Gene.01 moved from a concept to a fully functional humanoid robot in just six months





: Gene.01 moved from a concept to a fully functional humanoid robot in just six months Multimodal skin designed for safe human collaboration : Distributed tactile skin detects touch, proximity, force, and temperature letting Gene.01 anticipate human presence and respond safely





: Distributed tactile skin detects touch, proximity, force, and temperature letting Gene.01 anticipate human presence and respond safely Open by design : Gene.01 ships with its open-sourced digital twin description, becoming the first humanoid robot to be published and maintained across major software distribution ecosystems used in Physical AI, allowing developers to simulate, build on, and test the platform before the robot is deployed.





: Gene.01 ships with its open-sourced digital twin description, becoming the first humanoid robot to be published and maintained across major software distribution ecosystems used in Physical AI, allowing developers to simulate, build on, and test the platform before the robot is deployed. Physics-native AI, scientifically grounded: Built on peer-reviewed research published in Nature Machine Intelligence , Gene.01 brings body, mechanics, and motion intelligence together in one Physical AI system





Built on peer-reviewed research published in , Gene.01 brings body, mechanics, and motion intelligence together in one Physical AI system Scalable platform for manufacturing : Gene.01 is a core platform that can be customized across AI, exterior design, and end effectors for specific industrial applications, enabling manufacturing at scale.





: Gene.01 is a core platform that can be customized across AI, exterior design, and end effectors for specific industrial applications, enabling manufacturing at scale. European, sovereign approach: Generative Bionics is building toward a sovereign Physical AI ecosystem anchored in European industrial capability, compliance, and trusted supply chains.

GENOA, Italy, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Generative Bionics, an Italian deep tech company developing humanoid robots for industrial applications, today unveiled Gene.01, a fully functional, sensorized humanoid robot platform designed to work safely and intuitively alongside people.

Built in just six months, Gene.01 combines full-body tactile sensing with physics-native AI, integrating the robot's body, mechanics, and intelligence so it can better interpret and respond to the physical world. Generative Bionics is already adapting the platform for its first industrial use case through a collaboration with Fincantieri, a global leader in shipbuilding, focused on shipyard operations. The company is also open-sourcing Gene.01's robot model to give Physical AI developers a foundation for building industry-specific applications. The fully functional platform will make its U.S. debut at AMD Advancing AI 2026, taking place July 22-23, 2026.

Designed for Safe, Intuitive Human Collaboration

Human-centric by design, Gene.01 is built to prioritize collaboration with people over isolation. Its multimodal sensing system goes beyond touch: full-body distributed tactile skin can detect touch, temperature, proximity, and force, helping the robot anticipate human presence and respond before and during contact.

This human-aware approach is designed to make interaction safer and more natural. Force sensing allows people to teach tasks by demonstrating not only motion, but also the force required: a capability that helps address problems video-only learning cannot solve, such as how to tightly grip an object.

Generative Bionics also treats design as a source of intelligence and trust, not an aesthetic layer. The company's design principle-beauty, grace, and safety-is intended to help people intuitively read the robot's intention through proportions, posture, and movement, supporting both operational excellence and societal acceptance.

Physics-Native AI, Scientifically Grounded, Open

Gene.01 is built on Generative Bionics' proprietary Physical AI, a physics-native approach that engineers the robot's body, mechanics, and motion intelligence as one system. Instead of designing hardware and control separately, the platform optimizes how the robot moves, senses, and collaborates with people from the start. Using models of both the robot and its human partner, the architecture tunes hardware and motion intelligence together against measurable factors such as ergonomics and walking stability. The result is a robot designed around safe, efficient collaboration with people - not just standalone performance.

This approach builds on years of research led by the company's founding team at the Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (IIT) and continued at Generative Bionics. This research is detailed in "Towards shared embodied intelligence in humanoid robots through optimization, development and testing of the human-aware ergoCub robot," recently published in Nature Machine Intelligence (July 13, 2026). Gene.01 is the first industrial platform to apply this peer-reviewed methodology to a fully functional, sensorized humanoid. That foundation helped Generative Bionics design and build Gene.01 in just six months and move it toward safer, commercially viable deployment in industrial environments.

Gene.01's digital twin is engineered for accessibility, not just openness: it is the first humanoid robot model published and maintained across the software channels that Physical AI developers already use - PyPI, conda-forge and the official ROS build farm - rather than a repository people have to configure by hand. A single pip, conda or ROS install brings Gene.01 directly into existing AI, simulation, or robotics environments, letting developers start building against it immediately.

A Scalable Manufacturable Platform, not a One-Size-Fits-All Robot

Gene.01 is designed as the base platform for a family of use-case-specific humanoid robots. For each application, Generative Bionics customizes the platform at three levels: distilling the AI around the target task, adapting the exterior design to the operating context, and changing the end effectors - including hands and feet - according to how the robot will be deployed.

This platform approach is what makes manufacturing scale: one core platform built at volume, many customized humanoid robot products derived from it and sold into different verticals, including logistics, manufacturing, public safety and inspection, and healthcare - without starting from a blank sheet for every use case. The collaboration with Fincantieri marks the platform's first task-specific industrial configuration: a welding humanoid for complex shipyard environments.

Building a Sovereign European Physical AI Ecosystem and Supply Chain

As humanoid robotics scales globally, Generative Bionics is also building from Europe with trust, compliance, and supply-chain resilience in mind. The company aims to contribute to a sovereign Physical AI ecosystem anchored in European industrial capability, differentiated by human-centric design, stronger compliance expectations and trusted supply chains.

This ambition is taking shape through a strategic partnership with Synapticon, a German actuation specialist, to develop a sovereign, EU-protected actuation stack for Generative Bionics' humanoid pipeline, starting with Gene.01. The collaboration covers European final assembly, calibration, and safety testing, as well as integrated actuators tailored to Gene.01's mechanical, thermal and control requirements.

By combining speed of development, human-aware sensing, physics-native AI, a platform model for use-case-specific industrials and a resilient European supply chain, Generative Bionics is redefining the path from prototype to deployment in humanoid robotics.

Deep Technical and Industrial Expertise

Developed in just six months, Gene.01 shows how deep robotics expertise and next-generation AI computing can quickly turn long-standing scientific research into a market-ready industrial humanoid. The platform is built by an expert team with rare depth in humanoid robotics and industrial execution. Nearly half of Generative Bionics' 100-person team hold PhDs and bring more than 15 years of experience across iCub, iRonCub, ergoCub, wearables, teleoperation, and Physical AI.

Generative Bionics' manufacturing ambitions are strengthened by the appointment Federico Santini as Chief Production & Industrialization Officer, who is leading the expansion of the company's production capacity. Santini brings extensive production experience, having previously served as Head of Vehicle Assembly and Plant Manager at Ferrari.

CEO Statement

"Unlike other one-size fits all humanoids, Gene.01 is a scalable platform, customized at the edge of AI, design and end-effector level to maximize each customer's needs. It is also the first expression of our belief that Physical AI must be human-aware, physics-native and industrial from day one. In six months, our team moved from concept to a fully functional and sensorized humanoid platform by combining deep humanoid robotics expertise with AI, biomechanics and design. Our goal is to amplify humans with robots that can sense, feel and learn from the physical world - and adapt to the specific industrial work each customer needs."



Daniele Pucci, CEO, Generative Bionics

About Generative Bionics

Generative Bionics is an Italian deep tech company specializing in the development of humanoid robots based on Physical AI. The company integrates advanced robotics, artificial intelligence, biomechanics and design to develop humanoid platforms engineered to operate safely and reliably in complex industrial environments, keeping human beings at the center of the development process. Its solutions help improve safety, ergonomics and operational continuity, and are designed to integrate into existing production processes without requiring dedicated infrastructure. Backed by an $81 million seed round led by CDP Venture Capital, with participation from AMD Ventures, Duferco, Eni Next, RoboIT and Tether, Generative Bionics is advancing the next generation of human-centric Physical AI for industrial applications.

https://gbionics.ai/

Media Contact

Ruder Finn

RFGenerativeBionics@RuderFinn.com

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