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PR Newswire
20.07.2026 14:06 Uhr
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PharmaBlock Convenes Global Industry Leaders in Zurich to Advance Green Chemistry for Sustainable Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

ZURICH, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Europe experienced one of its hottest Junes on record, with prolonged heatwaves reinforcing the urgency of climate action, leaders from the pharmaceutical industry and academia gathered in Zurich for the PharmaBlock's 3rd Green Chemistry Symposium (GCS) to explore how green chemistry and process innovation can accelerate the decarbonization of pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The symposium brought together experts from Novartis, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, ETH Zurich, the University of Zurich, the University of British Columbia, and other leading organizations, creating an international platform to exchange ideas on green chemistry, process innovation and pharmaceutical decarbonization.

"Green chemistry is no longer simply an environmental initiative-it is becoming a new driver of pharmaceutical innovation and competitiveness," said Dr. Minmin Yang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of PharmaBlock."By bringing together global experts from academia and industry, we hope to accelerate the adoption of practical technologies that will shape the future of sustainable pharmaceutical manufacturing."

Across the symposium, discussions highlighted a clear industry shift-from improving individual processes to reimagining pharmaceutical manufacturing through integrated green technologies. Experts shared how continuous flow manufacturing is enabling safer, more efficient and lower-carbon production, while technologies such as photochemistry, electrochemistry and AI-assisted process development are accelerating reaction optimization and process innovation.

Green peptide manufacturing also emerged as a key focus, with advances in bio-based solvents, continuous synthesis and enzymatic ligation demonstrating practical pathways toward more sustainable production.

Participants further emphasized that integrating carbon footprint assessment into early process development and strengthening Scope 3 collaboration across the supply chain will be critical to achieving the industry's long-term sustainability goals.

During the symposium, PharmaBlock also showcased its Integrated Flow Manufacturing Platform, combining reactor engineering, process chemistry, digital optimization and manufacturing, together with its Continuous Flow Liquid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (CF-LPPS) platform, demonstrating scalable solutions for greener pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Ahead of the symposium, PharmaBlock officially inaugurated its Swiss Green-Tech Innovation Hub, establishing a regional innovation platform for continuous flow technologies and green chemistry. The Hub will strengthen collaboration with European pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions while accelerating the development and industrialization of sustainable manufacturing technologies.

Now in its third year, the Green Chemistry Symposium has evolved into an international forum connecting industry and academia to exchange ideas, accelerate technology adoption and advance the transition toward a more sustainable pharmaceutical industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3006689/Group_photo_of_GCS_conference_attendees.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pharmablock-convenes-global-industry-leaders-in-zurich-to-advance-green-chemistry-for-sustainable-pharmaceutical-manufacturing-302829507.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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