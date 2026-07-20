DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF Daily Hedged USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF Daily Hedged USD Acc (TPHU) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF Daily Hedged USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jul-2026 / 13:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF Daily Hedged USD Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 201.9782 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 199227 CODE: TPHU ISIN: LU1681037XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681037XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHU LEI Code: 549300RRCUA32TDY5A92 Sequence No.: 436893 EQS News ID: 2368602 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2026 07:40 ET (11:40 GMT)