A research team from South Korea's Jeju National University has developed a novel deep learning PV segmentation technique for remote sensing images. Called the Solar-Mamba, the novel method is a PV-aware state-space network that unifies efficient long-range dependency modeling with geometry-constrained feature learning. "Solar-Mamba is, to our knowledge, the first deep learning framework that explicitly incorporates the geometric and structural properties of PV panels their rectangular shape, grid-like row-column arrangement, and precise boundary edges, directly into the model's architecture," ...

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