Black DragonResource Companies, Inc.: Black Dragon Resource Company Announces Purchase Contract for Texas Frac Sand Property; Advances Growth Strategy Following Significant Share Buyback Initiative

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTC PINK:BDGR) ("The Company")

Black Dragon Resource Company (BDGR) is pleased to announce that it has executed a purchase contract for a Texas property containing an estimated $1.5 billion in frac sand resources.

The agreement provides for a 45-day closing period, after which Black Dragon intends to immediately begin development by constructing a frac sand processing plant. The Company has assembled an experienced team to build and operate the facility and is preparing to supply high-quality frac sand to oil and gas operators throughout the region.

Based on the current development timeline, Black Dragon anticipates commencing commercial operations and generating initial revenues within the coming months, subject to the successful completion of the acquisition, permitting, plant construction, and operational startup.

The Company is also actively evaluating and negotiating additional frac sand properties in other strategic regions as part of its broader plan to expand its resource portfolio.

"Executing this purchase agreement is another major milestone for Black Dragon. Combined with our recently announced significant share buyback initiative, we are demonstrating our commitment to building long-term shareholder value. We are investing in high-quality assets while strengthening our capital structure, and we are excited to move this project toward production as quickly as possible," said Chairman Anthony Saviano.

The Company's recently announced significant open-market share buyback program, with shares intended to be placed into treasury, reflects management's confidence in Black Dragon's future and its strategy of pairing disciplined capital management with the acquisition and development of cash-flow-generating assets.

About Black Dragon Resource Companies Inc.

Black Dragon Resource Companies Inc. is a natural resource development company focused on the acquisition, development, and operation of frac sand, rare earth mineral, and oil and gas properties throughout the United States. The Company is committed to utilizing innovative, efficient, and environmentally responsible technologies to maximize the value of its assets while operating safely and responsibly.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions --activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

Press Contact info:

Anthony Saviano

312-613-4564

SOURCE: Black DragonResource Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/black-dragon-resource-company-announces-purchase-contract-for-te-1193242