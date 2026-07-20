Hank Green Joins Arbor Day Foundation Podcast in Latest Episode

LINCOLN, NE / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / Arbor Day Foundation

"Unearthing Optimism" podcast explores hope, nature, and the future of the planet

Hank Green, science content creator, joins the Arbor Day Foundation in the seventh episode of its podcast, "Unearthing Optimism." Hank Green's engaging educational content has earned him a combined social media following of over 20 million people. He is also a novelist, CEO of online educational media company Complexly, and co-founder of Good Store.

In a conversation with Arbor Day Foundation CEO and host Dan Lambe, Green explores the significance of the Internet in the environmental movement and what meaningful engagement can look like.

"Hank has made his corner of the Internet a space for both education and positive action. I deeply admire his passion and commitment to making the world a better place. I think people are going to walk away from this episode feeling inspired," said Lambe. "In a time when it's easy to feel overcome by challenges, this podcast is a way for people to embrace hope. We're grateful for the many listeners who are joining us on this journey."

"Unearthing Optimism" is a new kind of conversation about the planet, featuring a series of influential and trusted voices shaping culture, science, and how we understand our changing world. It's available to stream or download on all major podcasting platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music.

The podcast is produced in part by the Arbor Day Foundation, the world's largest tree planting nonprofit. Since its founding in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has helped to plant more than 500 million trees.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners.

And this is only the beginning.??

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

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Listen to Unearthing Optimism wherever you get your podcasts.

Find more stories and multimedia from Arbor Day Foundation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Arbor Day Foundation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/arbor-day-foundation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Arbor Day Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/hank-green-joins-arbor-day-foundation-podcast-in-latest-episode-1193330