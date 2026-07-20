Ondas Inc.: Ondas Secures $6.9M Australian Defence Order, Expanding International Demand for Counter-UAS Solutions

Order includes DTIM Kits that deliver integrated Detect, Track, Identify and Mitigate capability through Ondas' counter-UAS portfolio

Award reflects continued momentum for Ondas as global defense customers expand investment in counter-UAS capabilities

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced autonomous systems and next-generation defense and security technologies and services, today announced a $6.9 million order from the Australian Department of Defence for its DTIM Single Operator Counter-sUAS Kits, secured in partnership with in country distributor HIFraser.

Figure 1 DTIM Kit by Ondas Sentinel

The order was formally awarded to DZYNE Technologies ("DZYNE"), now part of Ondas. Following the acquisition of DZYNE, the counter-UAS technologies and teams are now operating within Ondas Sentinel, the Company's dedicated U.S. defense division.

Ondas DTIM Kits deliver Detect, Track, Identify and Mitigate (DTIM) capability in a compact, single-operator package, combining the proven DTI detection platform with the globally fielded Dronebuster (DB4) handheld effector. More than 3,000 Dronebuster units have been deployed worldwide.

Each DTIM Kit delivers:

Long range omnidirectional drone detection up to 25+ km

Remote ID and AeroScope tracking with real time threat alerts

AI and ML powered drone identification with an updated threat library

Integrated Dronebuster (DB4) mitigation with optional PNT Attack capability

Seamless TAK display support for complete situational awareness

"Australia's investment in Ondas' DTIM Kits underscores the increasing global priority around counter-UAS readiness and the need for trusted, scalable technologies," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Inc. "This award is an important validation of our strategy to build a leading autonomous defense technology platform, combining advanced systems, operational expertise and strong international partnerships to support mission-critical security needs worldwide."

The award further supports Ondas' strategy to scale integrated defense technologies through Ondas Sentinel while expanding partnerships with allied customers worldwide.

"This order reflects the growing demand we are seeing from allied defense customers for practical, field-ready counter-UAS capabilities that can be deployed quickly and operated with confidence," said Ryan Hartman, President and CEO of Ondas Sentinel. "By bringing DZYNE's proven counter-UAS technologies into Ondas, we are strengthening our ability to deliver integrated solutions that help operators detect, track, identify and mitigate threats in increasingly complex environments."

HIFraser emphasized the importance of the capability for Australia's rapidly evolving threat environment.

"We are proud to partner with Ondas Sentinel to bring cutting-edge single-operator counter-UAS capability to Australian forces," said Debora Fortkamp, Chief Strategy Officer at HIFraser. "The DTIM Kits align directly with the needs of Australian operators in today's complex operational environment."

With production capacity already scaled, Ondas Sentinel will begin delivery of DTI systems under the contract and remains prepared to support future expansion as Australia strengthens its counter-UAS posture.

For more information on Ondas' counter-UAS portfolio, please contact info@ondas.com.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems, robotics, and mission-critical technologies for defense, homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, and industrial markets. The Company develops and deploys integrated unmanned and autonomous platforms across air, ground, and stratospheric environments, designed to support intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, security, and operational missions in complex environments. Ondas' solutions are deployed globally by government, defense, and commercial customers to protect infrastructure, borders, transportation networks, personnel, and strategic assets.

For additional information on Ondas Inc., visit www.ondas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.

888-657-2377

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.

Escalate PR

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc

preston.grimes@ondas.com

Jill Vacek

Director of Communications, Ondas Sentinel

jvacek@worldview.space

SOURCE: Ondas Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ondas-secures-6.9m-australian-defence-order-expanding-internation-1193070