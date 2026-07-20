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ACCESS Newswire
20.07.2026 14:38 Uhr
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Moreton Binn: Connecticut Superior Court Rules Against Town of Ridgefield in Wetlands Development Matter

The Court Concludes The Record Did Not Support The Denial Of The Application And Orders The Board To Approve The Application.

RIDGEFIELD, CT / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / The Connecticut Superior Court has ruled against the Town of Ridgefield in connection with a wetlands application involving The Woodlands development at 599 Branchville Road. The Court's memorandum of decision was filed on June 26, 2026, and is now part of the public record.

According to the Court's decision, the proceedings raised significant concerns regarding the conduct of Ridgefield's Inland Wetlands Board.

The Ridgefield Inland Wetlands Board ultimately conducted four public hearings in 2024, followed by deliberation sessions in October and November, 2024. During those proceedings, the board presented several reasons for denying the application.

After reviewing the complete administrative record and each of the board's deliberations, the Superior Court concluded that the evidence did not support the stated reasons for denying the applicant permission to proceed.

The ruling represents a significant decision concerning fairness, impartiality and the obligation of municipal boards and commissions to base land-use decisions on substantial evidence contained in the public record.

When asked for comment, the applicant Moreton Binn stated, "I am relieved the Court has ruled in our favor. We are now closer than ever to creating this beautiful community for the people of Ridgefield."

Mr. Binn's lead counsel, Bob Jewell added, "thanks to the Court, we are finally through the first phase of the approval process." Jewell continued by saying "now, we can present a formal application to the Planning and Zoning Commission for this much needed housing development."

A copy of the Connecticut Superior Court's June 26, 2026 memorandum of decision is available as a public court record.

For more information, please contact bob.jewell@dmglaw.com

SOURCE: Moreton Binn



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/connecticut-superior-court-rules-against-town-of-ridgefield-in-wetlands-development-mat-1193215

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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