Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
42 Proben im Labor - Jetzt beginnt die spannendste Phase für diese Wolfram-Aktie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.07.2026 14:48 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 20

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST plc
(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

All information is at 30 June 2026and unaudited.

Performance at month end with net income reinvested

One

Three

Six

One

Three

Five

Month

Months

Months

Year

Years

Years

Net asset value

-7.5%

-3.6%

15.1%

53.4%

63.5%

120.4%

Share price

-10.8%

-5.7%

14.4%

59.9%

72.7%

130.8%

Sources: Datastream, BlackRock

At month end

Net asset value - capital only:

187.85p

Net asset value cum income 1 :

187.93p

Share price:

176.00p

Discount to NAV (cum income):

6.4%

Net yield:

3.3%

Net Gearing - cum income:

5.6%

Total assets:

£189.0m

Ordinary shares in issue 2 :

100,576,997

Gearing range (as a % of net assets):

0-20%

Ongoing charges 3 :

1.15%

1 Includes net revenue of 0.08p.

2 Excluding 35,009,197 ordinary shares held in treasury.

3 The Company's ongoing charges are calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain other non-recurring items for the year ended 30 November 2025. In addition, the Company's Manager has also agreed to cap ongoing charges by rebating a portion of the management fee to the extent that the Company's ongoing charges exceed 1.15% of average net assets.

Sector Overview

Mining

37.0%

Energy Transition

35.1%

Traditional Energy

28.5%

Other

0.7%

Net Current Liabilities

-1.3%

-----

100.0%

=====

Sector Analysis

% Total Assets^

Country Analysis

% Total Assets^

Mining:

Global

52.5

Diversified

21.2

United States

14.1

Copper

6.8

Latin America

6.4

Gold

5.4

North America

5.5

Industrial Minerals

1.9

France

5.0

Steel

0.7

Italy

2.9

Aluminium

0.5

Canada

2.8

Platinum Group Metals

0.5

Germany

2.6

Subtotal Mining:

37.0

United Kingdom

2.0

China

1.9

Energy Transition:

Spain

1.7

Renewables

11.7

Australia

1.2

Electrification

10.5

Europe

1.0

Storage

9.0

South Africa

0.9

Energy Efficiency

3.9

Ireland

0.5

Subtotal Energy Transition:

35.1

Other Africa

0.3

Traditional Energy:

Net Current Liabilities

-1.3

Integrated

11.9

-----

Oil Services

8.9

100.0

E&P

3.3

=====

Distribution

2.7

Refining & Marketing

1.7

Subtotal Energy:

28.5

Other:

Other

0.7

Subtotal Other:

0.7

Net Current Liabilities^

-1.3

-----

100.0

=====

^ Total Assets for the purposes of these calculations exclude bank overdrafts, and the net current assets figure shown in the tables above therefore exclude bank overdrafts equivalent to 4.3% of the Company's net asset value.

Ten Largest Investments

Company

Region of Risk

% Total Assets

Glencore

Global

5.4

Anglo American

Global

5.4

Vale - ADS

Latin America

5.0

Shell

Global

3.7

First Quantum Minerals

Global

3.3

TotalEnergies

Global

3.2

Nextpower

United States

3.1

Chevron Corporation

Global

2.9

Prysmian SpA

Italy

2.9

EDP Renovaveis

Global

2.7

Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl and Mark Hume, representing the Investment Manager noted:

Performance across the Company's underlying exposures was negative in June. The mining segment experienced the sharpest decline, followed by conventional energy, while energy transition proved comparatively resilient.

Expectations of higher interest rates, US dollar strength and weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data weighed on mined commodity prices during the month. Gold ended June down 12.1%, as the US 10-year Treasury yield increased from 4.4% to 4.5% and the DXY Index rose from 98.9 to 101.2. Elsewhere, copper, iron ore (62% Fe) and aluminium declined by 1.1%, 6.3% and 15.4%, respectively. Aluminium was particularly weak as supply concerns eased following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran. The Strait of Hormuz and the wider Middle East region are strategically important for global aluminium smelting, and the agreement reduced fears of supply disruption.

These geopolitical developments also prompted a significant correction in oil prices, weighing on conventional energy equities. Brent crude fell 24.1% and WTI crude declined 22.6%, ending the month at US$74/bbl and US$71/bbl, respectively. President Trump announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, while a subsequent US Treasury ruling granted a 60-day sanctions waiver allowing Iran to resume oil and fuel exports through August. These developments, combined with OPEC+'s decision to increase July production quotas by a further 188,000 barrels per day, contributed to a sharp decline in near-term oil prices.

Energy transition holdings were least affected by these geopolitical developments and held up relatively well. Within the Company's energy transition exposure, allocations to Energy Efficiency and Electrification contributed positively to returns, while the Renewables allocation detracted.

Figures sourced from Datastream; prices quoted in US Dollar terms unless specified otherwise as at 30 June 2026.

20 July 2026

ENDS

Latest information is available by typing www.blackrock.com/uk/beri on the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal). Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.