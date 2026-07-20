BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl and Mark Hume, representing the Investment Manager noted:

Performance across the Company's underlying exposures was negative in June. The mining segment experienced the sharpest decline, followed by conventional energy, while energy transition proved comparatively resilient.

Expectations of higher interest rates, US dollar strength and weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data weighed on mined commodity prices during the month. Gold ended June down 12.1%, as the US 10-year Treasury yield increased from 4.4% to 4.5% and the DXY Index rose from 98.9 to 101.2. Elsewhere, copper, iron ore (62% Fe) and aluminium declined by 1.1%, 6.3% and 15.4%, respectively. Aluminium was particularly weak as supply concerns eased following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran. The Strait of Hormuz and the wider Middle East region are strategically important for global aluminium smelting, and the agreement reduced fears of supply disruption.

These geopolitical developments also prompted a significant correction in oil prices, weighing on conventional energy equities. Brent crude fell 24.1% and WTI crude declined 22.6%, ending the month at US$74/bbl and US$71/bbl, respectively. President Trump announced the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, while a subsequent US Treasury ruling granted a 60-day sanctions waiver allowing Iran to resume oil and fuel exports through August. These developments, combined with OPEC+'s decision to increase July production quotas by a further 188,000 barrels per day, contributed to a sharp decline in near-term oil prices.

Energy transition holdings were least affected by these geopolitical developments and held up relatively well. Within the Company's energy transition exposure, allocations to Energy Efficiency and Electrification contributed positively to returns, while the Renewables allocation detracted.

Figures sourced from Datastream; prices quoted in US Dollar terms unless specified otherwise as at 30 June 2026.

20 July 2026