Korean Beauty and Wellness Technology Brand Aalok Releases Newest Innovation, SKINMAX

No dials, no guesswork - insert a serum cartridge, and SKINMAX automatically matches personalized LED, Electroporation (EP) and Microcurrent (MC) treatments for visibly brighter, firmer and more hydrated skin.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / Aalok today announced the launch of SKINMAX, a smart skincare device that automatically pairs specialized skincare serums with personalized LED, EP and MC therapies to help deliver enhanced skincare results.

Most skincare devices leave the hard part to the user: which mode to choose, how long to run it and whether it's even set up correctly. SKINMAX removes that decision entirely. Designed as a complete skincare solution, SKINMAX features an innovative serum docking system that identifies each inserted cartridge and automatically configures the LED wavelength alongside EP and MC pulse duration and frequency to match that formulation. The EP settings help active ingredients, including high-molecular-weight ingredients such as PDRN and collagen, penetrate beyond the skin's surface, while MC settings are calibrated to complement each formulation's treatment goals.

"We've all stood in front of a beauty device wondering which button to press or if we're even doing it right," said Tim Park, CEO of Aalok. "That's the moment SKINMAX was built to remove. Insert a serum and the device does the thinking for you, matching the light, the pulse and the treatment to that exact formula. We didn't want to add another decision to someone's routine. We wanted to take one away."

Independent clinical studies conducted at the P&K Skin Clinical Research Center in Korea demonstrated significant improvements when participants used SKINMAX with compatible serums. Results showed two times greater moisture improvement compared to serum alone after two weeks, a 102% improvement in skin elasticity and clinically significant firming across all facial zones. After four weeks, participants experienced an 11.8% reduction in the appearance of fine wrinkles and a 19.4% reduction in visible pore count.¹

SKINMAX is supported by a collection of targeted serum formulations designed to address key skincare concerns, including brightening, hydration and skin regeneration. Key ingredients across the range include niacinamide, glutathione, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, ceramides, CICA, PDRN, collagen and EGF.

The device and serum system is designed to deliver visible improvements in hydration, radiance, firmness and overall skin appearance in as little as two weeks, with continued improvements in pores, wrinkles and pigmentation through four weeks.

SKINMAX is now available on the Aalok website , on Amazon and on TikTok Shop and retails for $118, including one of three compatible serums.

For more information, please contact sara@agencyguacamole.com.

About Aalok

Aalok is a South Korean beauty technology brand bringing together advanced innovation, wellness and K-beauty expertise to elevate everyday self-care. Built on decades of optoelectronic technology and driven by in-house research and development, Aalok designs beauty devices and skincare solutions that seamlessly integrate into modern lifestyles. Combining precision engineering with thoughtful design, the brand creates professional-inspired technologies that help consumers achieve personalized skincare results while making beauty and wellness more intuitive, effective and accessible.

¹ Source: Independent clinical studies PNK-26427-M1R2 and PNK-26427-P01R2, conducted by the P&K Skin Clinical Research Center in Korea, June 2026. Adult women ages 35-59 (n=20-23). Individual results may vary.

SOURCE: Aalok

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/korean-beauty-and-wellness-technology-brand-aalok-releases-newest-inno-1191489