Thomas Pane, MD: Dr. Thomas Pane Discusses the Purpose of Tummy Tuck Surgery Beyond Weight Loss

Double board-certified plastic surgeon discusses common misconceptions about tummy tuck surgery, candidacy, and post-pregnancy or post-weight-loss body contouring.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / Double board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Thomas Pane is addressing one of the most common misconceptions patients bring to his Palm Beach Gardens practice: the idea that a tummy tuck is a weight-loss operation. Drawing on two decades of body plastic surgery experience, Dr. Pane explains that the procedure serves a different purpose.

"Tummy tuck is not weight loss surgery," Dr. Pane says. "I think of a tummy tuck as a contouring procedure. It is to restore your abdomen back to its ideal state. That may be before there was weight gain or loss, and/or pregnancies or surgical operations on the abdomen that have left scars or irregular areas."

The distinction matters, he notes, because patients who understand what the surgery is designed to do tend to make better decisions about whether and when to pursue it. At Thomas Pane, MD , the practice he has built in Palm Beach County since 2006, Dr. Pane performs the full range of abdominal contouring procedures, from limited corrections to extensive surgeries following major weight loss.

Restoring the Abdomen, Not Reducing the Number on the Scale

A tummy tuck , formally called abdominoplasty, addresses changes that diet and exercise often cannot reverse: stretched abdominal muscles, loose or excess skin, and irregular contours left behind by pregnancy, weight fluctuation, or previous surgery.

"What I do is tighten the abdominal musculature on the inside, refine the waist, shape and contour the torso, and then remove the excess skin," Dr. Pane explains. "And then I create a new belly button. Often it's actually your old belly button, tucked in and looking refined and nice."

While weight loss is not the goal, Dr. Pane points out that it can be a byproduct, particularly for certain patients. "I do tummy tucks on patients that are medium or higher BMI. I don't rule them out, and sometimes they do lose some weight from the procedure. Eight, ten, twelve, fifteen, or twenty pounds can come off. So that is all part of the option, but it is not primarily for weight loss."

This flexibility reflects his broader philosophy on candidacy. Rather than applying rigid cutoffs, he evaluates each patient individually. "Sometimes people at higher BMIs cannot get down, but they still might be good candidates in particular circumstances. So we look at that. My goal is to get a natural, lasting result that really improves your abdominal contours."

Not Just for Moms

Dr. Pane is also working to retire the assumption that tummy tucks belong exclusively to post-pregnancy patients. The rise of medical weight loss, including GLP-1 medications and bariatric surgery, has broadened the population of people living with loose abdominal skin after significant weight change.

"Tummy tucks are only for moms? That's a myth," he says. "Anybody with loose skin of the abdomen is a candidate for an abdominoplasty, all other things being equal. This could be a man who has been on weight loss medications or had bariatric surgery, or lost weight with diet and exercise and has loose skin. And it could be someone who has just, through the process of aging, had laxity of the abdomen that they don't like. And we can do something about that."

Another frequent question involves timing around family planning. Dr. Pane advises patients who hope to have children to consider waiting, though he is careful to note that a pregnancy after surgery is not dangerous. "Ideally, you want to be through with childbearing before you have a tummy tuck so you get stable, long-lasting results," he explains. "But if you have a tummy tuck and you have a baby, the abdominal wall will still stretch out. The skin does not grow back. You might get some stretch marks in unusual places, but it doesn't hurt the baby. It doesn't hurt you. It's perfectly fine. And it's very unusual, actually, to need to redo a tummy tuck after that takes place."

Experience in Body Plastic Surgery

Dr. Pane brings an extensive surgical background to abdominal contouring. He completed a full general surgery residency at Baystate Medical Center, affiliated with Tufts University School of Medicine, earning certification from the American Board of Surgery in 2003, before his plastic surgery training at Detroit Medical Center/Wayne State University, where he served as chief resident. He is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and by the National Board of Physicians and Surgeons in both surgery and plastic surgery. He has practiced in South Florida since 2006 and has published peer-reviewed research in leading journals, including the Aesthetic Surgery Journal.

His practice in Palm Beach Gardens offers a comprehensive range of body procedures, including tummy tuck, liposuction, post-bariatric body contouring, and mommy makeover surgery, along with breast and facial plastic surgery. Patients travel from across Palm Beach County and beyond, and the practice provides dedicated support for out-of-town patients.

Dr. Pane regularly shares educational videos on candidacy, techniques, and common myths through his Instagram account.

About Thomas Pane, MD, Plastic Surgery

Thomas Pane, MD, Plastic Surgery is located at 4360 Northlake Boulevard, Suite 106, in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Dr. Pane specializes in aesthetic plastic surgery of the face, breast, and body, with a patient-centered approach built on individualized surgical planning and attentive follow-up care. Prospective patients who would like to learn whether a tummy tuck fits their goals can contact the practice or call 728-500-3991 to schedule a consultation.

Contact Information

Dr. Thomas Pane

4360 Northlake Boulevard, Suite 106

Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Phone: 561-422-4116

acplasticsurg.com

SOURCE: Thomas Pane, MD

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dr.-thomas-pane-discusses-the-purpose-of-tummy-tuck-surgery-beyond-we-1192717