German manufacturer Solyco Solar AG has introduced a new module series combining n-type back-contact (BC) cell technology with a full-black glass-glass design aimed at premium residential and commercial rooftop installations. "The innovative rear-side cell interconnection reduces front-side shading losses and enhances performance under partial shading conditions," the company's Marketing Manager, Jussi Larkovuo, told pv magazine. "The completely black design enables seamless architectural integration and a sophisticated roof appearance." The Solyco Design R-BG 108nBC.7/485-500 solar modules are ...

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