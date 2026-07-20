Cloud-Clone Corp.: From Polyclonal to Monoclonal Antibodies: Cloud-Clone Builds a Global Benchmark for Diverse Research Antibodies via Full In-House R&D

KATY, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / As life science research grows more refined and diversified, antibodies are no longer mere lab tools-they have become critical determinants of research data reliability. With continuously segmented target studies and evolving experimental workflows, multifaceted research demands raise higher standards for antibody resource abundance and compatibility.







For nearly two decades, Cloud-Clone has specialized in research antibody development. We maintain full independent R&D and in-house production across the complete industrial chain: antigen design, antibody generation, rigorous quality control, and custom services. We have fully eliminated reliance on imported raw materials to achieve end-to-end domestic independent manufacturing. Backed by an extensive antibody catalog, broad target coverage, and mature multi-technology platforms, Cloud-Clone has evolved into a global benchmark for research antibody diversity, trusted by scientists worldwide as a core supplier of antibody resources.

From ELISA Kits to End-to-End Independent R&D: Cloud-Clone's 20-Year Journey of Domestic Substitution

Cloud-Clone launched its business focusing on ELISA kits, a market once dominated by international brands. We started by sourcing imported protein and antibody raw materials to manufacture kits, then resolved to independently develop native proteins and antibodies. After nearly 20 years of progress, we now operate a fully self-contained workflow from antigen design to finished antibody production.

On the path of domestic industrial substitution, Cloud-Clone first mastered polyclonal antibody R&D and manufacturing. Yet polyclonal antibodies present limitations in target specificity for certain antigens. The company swiftly pivoted to monoclonal antibody technology, delivering simultaneous leaps in detection specificity and sensitivity.

While upgrading our technical capabilities, we identified a critical industry pain point: fast-expanding niche research fields have created surging demand for rare targets, specialized experimental workflows, and multi-species study models. Standard, limited antibody catalogs cannot support diverse exploratory research. Guided by this insight, Cloud-Clone set out to build a diversified, accessible, cost-effective antibody library with broad target coverage.

Drawing inspiration from the "cloud" concept popularized in information technology-symbolizing massive scalability and on-demand access-paired with the biological term "clone," the brand name "Cloud-Clone" was created. The name embodies our mission: to build a vast, flexible, instantly accessible resource platform for antibodies.

Twenty years of development have yielded industry-leading antibody diversity advantages: we maintain an in-stock inventory of over 27,000 antibody products compatible with free conjugation of more than 30 labeling reagents, generating nearly one million antibody variants and supporting accessory reagents. Our portfolio covers thousands of research targets and is validated for experiments across more than 10 model species. We fully accommodate routine basic research as well as cutting-edge niche research needs, establishing the gold standard for global research antibody diversity.

Figure 1: Cloud Clone's 20-year journey in antibody researchn

End-to-End In-House Original R&D: A Multi-Dimensional Antibody Portfolio Underpins Consistent, Diverse Product Quality

True diversity is far more than a large product catalog-it requires comprehensive coverage, consistent performance, and cutting-edge technology. Unlike most industry players that outsource raw materials for simple assembly manufacturing, Cloud-Clone retains full independent control over the entire supply chain to regulate product quality at the source, ensuring consistent experimental performance across our extensive antibody lineup.

We have established four fully developed technical platforms: polyclonal antibodies, monoclonal antibodies, recombinant antibodies, and small-molecule antibodies. This multi-layered, comprehensive product ecosystem addresses the widespread industry issue of limited, narrow reagent selections. For production workflows, we adopt native protein immunization, which better mimics natural protein spatial structures compared to traditional peptide immunization. This design delivers superior target recognition specificity, with consistent performance across mainstream experimental platforms including WB, IHC, IF, FCM, and ELISA, drastically reducing experimental variability and failure rates.

We continuously advance innovative technologies to fill longstanding industry gaps. Our self-developed library of over 300 small-molecule antibodies addresses a historic void in the marketplace. Mature recombinant antibody manufacturing mitigates batch-to-batch inconsistency common in traditional antibody production, further standardizing and stabilizing our entire product line. The combined strengths of extensive catalog depth, iterative technical innovation, and uniform quality make Cloud-Clone's antibody portfolio stand out not only in quantity but also in consistent performance.

Figure 2 Multi-platform quality control verification of Cloud-Clone antibodies

Three-Tier Rigorous Validation System: Reliable Performance Across Every Diverse Antibody Product

A larger product catalog demands stricter quality control. To ensure all our diverse antibodies meet high-end research standards and avoid the pervasive industry flaw of inconsistent quality across broad product lines, Cloud-Clone built a closed-loop three-stage validation framework centered on core research priorities: reproducible data and trustworthy results. Our system combines internal lab testing, third-party independent verification, and peer-reviewed literature validation to guarantee quality across all antibody products.

We operate an in-house dedicated R&D and QC laboratory equipped with multi-platform testing infrastructure for WB, IHC, IF, FCM, and more. Every polyclonal, monoclonal, recombinant, and small-molecule antibody undergoes full-spectrum testing to evaluate sensitivity, target specificity, cross-platform compatibility, fluorescent signal stability, labeling conjugation efficiency, and antibody pairing performance. We also voluntarily submit products to independent third-party authoritative labs for unbiased performance verification.

Our stringent quality standards have earned widespread recognition within the global scientific community. Cloud-Clone antibodies have contributed to groundbreaking research published in top-tier journals including Nature, Cell, Science, and Cell Metabolism, with thousands of peer-reviewed publications serving as tangible proof of product reliability. Comprehensive, uniform quality validation ensures every product in our extensive antibody library holds up to the scrutiny of cutting-edge global research.

Full-Spectrum Custom Development Services: Unlocking Customized Solutions for Diverse Research Needs

As frontier research evolves rapidly, standardized off-the-shelf reagents cannot fully support niche, innovative, or personalized study designs. Leveraging our complete industrial chain and vast in-house resource bank, Cloud-Clone offers full-spectrum custom antibody development covering polyclonal, monoclonal, recombinant, and small-molecule formats. Our end-to-end custom workflow spans antigen design, animal immunization, cell fusion, antibody purification, and labeling modification to deliver one-stop tailored solutions.

Our custom services support basic research innovation, new drug development programs, and IVD diagnostic raw material production, precisely matching differentiated research requirements across all sectors. We complement our product offerings with robust technical support and after-sales services: 24-hour rapid technical response, 72-hour expedited issue resolution, and outsourced multi-platform experimental testing to remove equipment and workflow limitations for research teams, fully accommodating all types of diverse laboratory workflows

Two Decades of Industry Expertise: Leading the Global Research Antibody Sector Through Unmatched Diversity

Twenty years of dedicated development has transformed Cloud-Clone from a domestic follower to a global leader in antibody diversity. As a National High-Tech Enterprise certified under both ISO9001 and ISO13485 quality management systems, our products and services reach dozens of countries worldwide, with over 75% of our client base located overseas.

Cloud-Clone antibodies are widely adopted at world-leading research institutions and multinational pharmaceutical companies, including the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), MD Anderson Cancer Center, Mayo Clinic, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and supply chains for major pharmaceutical firms Pfizer and Eli Lilly. Our consistent quality and comprehensive service have secured long-term trust across academic labs and corporate R&D centers worldwide, establishing us as a staple supplier for high-end global research.

Nearly two decades of dedicated innovation has guided Cloud-Clone from early polyclonal antibody technology to parallel advancement in monoclonal, recombinant, and small-molecule antibody platforms. We have evolved from a limited reagent provider to a developer of a massive resource bank with nearly one million antibody variants. Our core mission remains constructing a globally accessible antibody library defined by comprehensive target coverage, stable performance, and cross-platform compatibility. Through independent R&D, we break foreign technological monopolies; through rigorous QC, we uphold uncompromising product standards; through full-spectrum services, we empower scientific research worldwide.

Today, Cloud-Clone ranks first globally in research antibody diversity, bolstered by an unmatched product catalog size, universal target coverage, and multi-dimensional technical infrastructure. Looking ahead, we will continue expanding our product portfolio, upgrading core technologies, and refining service systems to strengthen our core advantage of diversity. Our long-term goal is to build a world-renowned Chinese brand for research antibodies.

Choosing Cloud-Clone means selecting a professional research partner delivering full target coverage, universal experimental compatibility, and highly reproducible data. Let robust domestic Chinese biotech support every diverse frontier research journey.

About Cloud-Clone Corp.

Cloud-Clone Corp. specializes in the research, development and production of immunoassay reagents and biomedical research solutions. Focusing on antibody engineering, multi-index detection technology and cross-platform product compatibility, the company delivers research tools supporting precision medicine and advanced biomedical research worldwide.

Its core product and service portfolio includes proteins, antibodies, ELISA kits, primary cells, multiplex cytokine assay kits and professional CRO services, covering diversified demands in biomedical research and related fields.

For more information, please visit the official website: www.cloud-clone.com

Contact Information

Tel: 001-832-538-0970; 0086-27-8425-9552

Email: mail@cloud-clone.com; sales@cloud-clone.us

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SOURCE: Cloud-Clone Corp. (CCC)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/from-polyclonal-to-monoclonal-antibodies-cloud-clone-builds-a-global-benchmark-for-di-1193264