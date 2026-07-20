Kultura Brands, Inc.: Kultura Brands Accelerates National Growth Strategy with Appointment of Beverage Industry Veteran Joshua Malkaski as Executive Vice President of National Sales

Former Stateside Brands, Constellation Brands and Gold Coast Beverage Executive Strengthens Kultura Brands' Commercial Leadership Team as Company Continues Building an Elite Beverage Platform

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / Kultura Brands, Inc. (OTCID:LTNC) ("Kultura Brands" or the "Company") formerly known as Labor Smart INC., a consumer products company focused on developing, acquiring and scaling premium beverage, wellness and lifestyle brands, today announced the appointment of Joshua J. Malkaski as Executive Vice President of National Sales, further strengthening the Company's executive leadership team as it continues executing its national commercial growth strategy.

Malkaski joins Kultura Brands following a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades across some of the beverage industry's most respected organizations, including Stateside Brands, Constellation Brands and, Gold Coast Beverage Distributors. Throughout his career, he has built extensive expertise in national account management, distributor partnerships, retail commercialization, category management, and commercial execution while working alongside many of the nation's largest retailers, distributors, and wholesalers.

His appointment follows Kultura Brands' recent addition of President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Robert "Bobby" Bilicki II to lead the Company's beverage platform, further reinforcing management's commitment to assembling an executive leadership team with proven experience launching, scaling and managing nationally recognized beverage brands.

Together, Bobby and Josh bring decades of combined leadership across every level of the beverage ecosystem, from brand development and distributor execution to national account management, retail commercialization, and strategic growth.

Most recently, Malkaski served as National Account Manager for Stateside Brands, overseeing strategic relationships with Total Wine & More, Publix, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, CVS, Walgreens, and Winn-Dixie. Under his leadership, these accounts delivered significant year-over-year growth, and contributed nearly 10% of the Company's annual volume.

Prior to Stateside Brands, Malkaski spent nine years with Constellation Brands, where he held leadership positions spanning national accounts, chain execution, category management, and commercial strategy. During that time, he partnered with major retailers, wholesalers, and distributor organizations throughout the United States while consistently driving distribution gains, retail execution, and commercial growth across multiple national accounts.

Earlier in his career, Malkaski built a comprehensive commercial foundation at Gold Coast Beverage Distributors, gaining extensive experience across distributor operations, forecasting, merchandising, supplier management, retail execution, chain account development, and brand commercialization.

As Executive Vice President of National Sales, Malkaski will lead Kultura Brands' national sales organization, overseeing national account strategy, distributor development, retail commercialization, customer planning, sales execution, and commercial growth initiatives across the Company's expanding portfolio.

Scott Darnell, Chairman of the Board of Kultura Brands, commented:

"One of the commitments we made to our shareholders was that we would build this Company with experienced operators who understand what it takes to create enduring consumer brands.

Joshua represents exactly that philosophy.

Throughout his career, he has earned the trust of retailers, distributors, and commercial partners by consistently delivering results. His experience spans virtually every aspect of the commercial beverage ecosystem, from distributor execution and category management to national account leadership and strategic retail development.

We are intentionally assembling a leadership team capable of competing at the highest levels of the consumer products industry. Joshua's addition represents another meaningful step toward building the commercial and operational infrastructure necessary to support sustainable long-term growth while creating lasting value for our shareholders."

Brad Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer of Kultura Brands, added:

"Exceptional brands require exceptional execution. Joshua has spent his career building trusted relationships with retailers, distributors, and wholesalers while consistently delivering measurable results. His addition materially strengthens our commercial organization and further positions Kultura Brands to capitalize on the opportunities ahead as we continue expanding our national footprint. We are building this Company with experienced people who know how to scale brands, support distribution partners, and execute in the marketplace, and Josh embodies those qualities."

Daniel Robert "Bobby" Bilicki II, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kultura Beverage Group, stated:

"I've had the privilege of working alongside Josh throughout my career and have seen firsthand the professionalism, integrity, and commercial leadership he brings to every organization he's been part of.

The beverage industry is built on execution. Strong retailer relationships, distributor alignment, and consistent follow-through are what separate good brands from great brands. Josh understands every part of that process because he's spent nearly two decades successfully operating at the highest levels of our industry.

As we continue building Kultura Brands, adding someone with Josh's experience and credibility further strengthens our commercial platform and reinforces our commitment to becoming a leading consumer beverage company."

Joshua Malkaski, Executive Vice President of National Sales, commented:

"Kultura Brands has assembled an experienced leadership team with an exciting vision for the future.

What attracted me most was the Company's commitment to building a scalable commercial organization the right way. The opportunity to help build nationally recognized brands while working alongside accomplished industry professionals is incredibly exciting.

I look forward to working closely with our distributors, retail partners, and customers as we continue expanding nationally and executing on the Company's long-term growth strategy."

Building a Commercial Organization Designed for Scale

The appointment of Malkaski represents another important step in Kultura Brands' long-term strategy of assembling an experienced leadership team with deep expertise across every critical component of the beverage industry, including brand development, commercialization, manufacturing, national sales, retail execution, distributor management, and strategic growth.

Management believes sustainable shareholder value is created through disciplined execution, experienced leadership, and long-term relationships with customers, distributors, and retail partners. As Kultura Brands continues expanding its commercial capabilities, the Company remains focused on building the operational infrastructure necessary to support national growth while creating enduring consumer brands.

About Kultura Brands, Inc.

Kultura Brands, Inc. (OTCID: LTNC) is a consumer products company focused on developing, acquiring, and scaling innovative beverage, wellness, and lifestyle brands. Through strategic acquisitions, experienced leadership, disciplined execution, and long-term partnerships, the Company is building a diversified portfolio designed to compete across multiple high-growth consumer categories while creating long-term value for shareholders.

For additional information, please visit the Company's profile at OTC Markets.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated growth, commercial expansion, future distribution, strategic initiatives, executive leadership, operating performance, acquisitions, brand development, market opportunities, future financial performance, and shareholder value creation. These statements are based upon current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, market conditions, financing availability, regulatory developments, customer acceptance, competitive pressures, supply chain challenges, distributor execution, general economic conditions, and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Kultura Brands undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations

Kultura Brands, Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: IR@kulturabrands.com

SOURCE: Kultura Brands, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/kultura-brands-accelerates-national-growth-strategy-with-appointment-of-1193344