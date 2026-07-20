ThinkEquity LLC: ThinkEquity Appoints Amotz Segal as Managing Director, Debt Capital Markets and Michael Van Nieuwenhoven as Vice President, Debt Capital Markets

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / ThinkEquity, a boutique investment bank founded by seasoned professionals who have worked together for over a decade and collectively facilitated more than $100 billion in public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions, today announced the appointment of Amotz Segal as Managing Director, Debt Capital Markets and Michael Van Nieuwenhoven as Vice President, Debt Capital Markets.

ThinkEquity's Debt Capital Markets group continues to grow its team with the addition of two new hires to further extend its capabilities and services for clients that are seeking non-dilutive capital for growth, acquisitions, recaps, short term bridge loans and general working capital. Working with its ever-growing network of lenders including national and regional banks, BDCs, private finance companies, credit funds, hedge funds, family offices and other alternative lenders, ThinkEquity is a one-stop shop for growth companies.

With the expansion of the Debt Capital Markets team, ThinkEquity can assist clients, both private & public companies, with a variety of debt financing needs. ThinkEquity's team has vast experience in leveraged buyouts, specialty finance, venture debt, cash flow loans, revenue-based loans and asset based financings against a range of assets including accounts receivable, inventory, equipment, real estate and IP. In addition, ThinkEquity is active with select real estate financing opportunities and can also structure loans against stock for insiders and other large shareholders.

New to the Debt Capital Markets team is Amotz Segal, who joins as Managing Director. Amotz is an experienced debt advisor having spent the last 6 years leading Edge OMC, a debt advisory group. Prior to Edge OMC, Amotz had roles as Chief Revenue Officer and Director of Operations and Business Development at a number of fintech companies. Amotz focuses on specialty finance and fintech debt financing advisory, venture debt for sponsor-backed and growth-stage companies, and lower-middle-market debt transactions. He has closed numerous transactions for companies across these sectors and beyond. Amotz earned a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Business, magna cum laude, from the CUNY School of Professional Studies and holds the Series 63 and Series 79 securities registrations.

Michael Van Nieuwenhoven has also recently joined ThinkEquity's Debt Capital Markets team as a Vice President. Michael served in a number of roles including Deputy Chief Operating Officer at Credibility Capital, a small business lender that grew from startup to a $200M+ portfolio. Michael has been involved in all stages of loan initiation from business development through closing and administration of the loans. Michael has a BS from University of Central Florida and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University, Tepper School of Business.

About ThinkEquity LLC

ThinkEquity is a NYSE and FINRA member firm with a team of professionals who collectively bring more than 275 years of financial services experience. Over the past decade, the firm has helped clients achieve their strategic objectives by raising more than $100 billion in capital and providing advisory services across public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions.

ThinkEquity offers a comprehensive suite of services, including Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), Secondary Offerings, Confidentially Marketed Public Offerings (CMPOs), Registered Directs (RDs), At-the-Market offerings (ATMs), debt placements, and acquisition financing. The firm's NYSE Trading Floor Operation provides clients with superior access to liquidity, direct access to Third Party Algos (TPA), and execution of complex transactions including IPOs, up-listings, ATM programs, convertibles, rights offerings, share repurchases, and special situations.

Contact:

Jeff Singer

Head of Debt Capital Markets

ThinkEquity

New York, NY 10004

Direct: 646-968-9362

Mobile: 917-846-3970

js@think-equity.com

Franco Zappone

Business Development

ThinkEquity

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33301

Direct: 954-451-1101

fz@think-equity.com

SOURCE: ThinkEquity LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/thinkequity-appoints-amotz-segal-as-managing-director-debt-capital-m-1193346