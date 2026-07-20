Exit Factor Expands Territory with New Location in Westlake, OH

WESTLAKE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / Exit Factor, a business consulting franchise that specializes in exit planning for small to mid-sized companies, announced today the opening of its newest location in Westlake, OH. Owner, Mindy Lang, brings over 20 years of experience working with small to mid sized businesses at high growth companies. Mindy spent the past two years working at the Exit Planning Institute with CEPAs and won "Employee of the Year" in February 2026.

The Exit Factor program is a proven process with tailored exit plans that safeguard the long-term value of a business now and in the future, no matter the size. Designed to help owners take control of their business by maximizing profit, efficiency, and value from day one, even if a sale isn't uppermost on the owner's mind.

"Small and mid sized business owners have poured so much time, energy, and effort into their business, but 98% of business owners have no idea what their business is worth. The time to start planning for the exit is now. If something unexpected happens such as a death, divorce, disagreement, etc, your business can avoid a forced closure.," said Mindy Lang, franchise owner.

The company was founded by best-selling author, speaker, and small-business advocate Jessica Fialkovich. Her passion for helping business owners maximize their company's value, grew from her experience as a business broker and owner of a Transworld Business Advisors franchise. For businesses that were not quite ready to sell, or had potential to increase their value prior to listing, Fialkovich developed a program, teaching strategies on ways to build value, profitability, and salability.

"We're very proud of the success Exit Factor has had in helping businesses plan for profitability to ensure business owners maximize their company's value when it's time to sell," Jessica Fialkovich said. "We look forward to bringing Mindy Lang on board to help even more business owners."

Participants in Exit Factor's program earn back an average of $2,700 in exit value for every hour they spend in the program. Within the first year, clients have seen a 25% increase in profit and a 56.7% increase in business value. For those who have decided to sell, the program has helped them achieve successful exits.

Mindy is hosting a Lunch and Learn on August 6th at 12:30 in Westlake, OH for small business owners. The topic is "How to build a sellable business". Space is limited and RSVP is required. RSVP to mindy.lang@exitfactor.com.

About Exit Factor

Exit Factor offers a proven method that helps small to mid-size business owners maximize their company's value. It's among the United Franchise Group (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants, representing the very best in their industries. Through one-on-one consulting services and online programs, the trusted advisors at Exit Factor teach entrepreneurs how to successfully improve their company's efficiency, value and ultimately ability to exit. For more information, visit www.ExitFactor.com and for more information on owning a Exit Factor franchise, visit www.exitfactorfranchise.com .

CONTACT:

Mindy Lang

Exit Factor of Cleveland-West

clevelandwest.oh@exitfactor.com

(216) 264-9712

SOURCE: Exit Factor

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/exit-factor-expands-territory-with-new-location-in-westlake-oh-1191592