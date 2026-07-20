NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2026) - Caldwell Investment Management Ltd., the manager of Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund (the "Fund"), is pleased to announce the payment of distributions on the actively-managed ETF Series of the Fund to unitholders of record as indicated below. The monthly distribution rate of CAD $0.038 per unit of the ETF Series represents an annualized yield on net assets of approximately 3%.

Record Date Payment Date Distribution per Unit

July 31, 2026 August 10, 2026 CAD $0.038 August 31, 2026 September 8, 2026 CAD $0.038 September 29, 2026 October 7, 2026 CAD $0.038 October 30, 2026 November 6, 2026 CAD $0.038 November 30, 2026 December 7, 2026 CAD $0.038 December 31, 2026 January 8, 2027 CAD $0.038

ETF Series unitholders also have the option to participate in the distribution reinvestment plan ("DRIP") offered by the Fund, which provides investors with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions and realize the benefits of compounded growth. Unitholders can enroll in the DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

The ETF Series of Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund trades on the TSX under the ticker symbol UDA.

The Fund was first offered to the public as a closed-end investment on May 28, 2015 and was converted into an open-end mutual fund effective as of November 15, 2018, with all outstanding units designated as Series F units. The ETF Series of the Fund was launched on March 18, 2020. Performance of the Fund prior to the conversion date would have differed had the Fund been subject to the same investment restrictions and practices of the current open-end mutual fund.

Investors are strongly encouraged to consult with a financial advisor and review the Simplified Prospectus and Fund Facts documents carefully prior to making investment decisions about the Fund. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. makes no representations or warranties on the accuracy and completeness of the information included herein. Certain statements herein contain forward-looking information based on certain historical information of the Fund and represent current expectations as of the date of this press release. Actual future results may differ materially due to but not limited to prevailing market conditions, there being no assurance of realizing capital gains and no assurance that issuers held in the portfolio will pay dividends or distributions on their securities. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid are greater than the performance of the fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a fund, and income and dividends earned by a fund, are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base ("ACB") will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital and should your ACB fall below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305772

Source: Caldwell Investment Management