At The smarter E 2026, Envision Energy unveiled its latest energy storage innovations designed to support the evolving needs of AI data centers, hybrid energy systems, and long-duration storage. For AI data centers, the company showcased a Solid-State Transformer (SST) and an 800 Volt DC battery. Dr. Kotub Uddin, Envision's BESS CTO, said the battery comes in two options: LFP or sodium-ion. Envision also introduced its new 4 MWh energy storage block for long-duration applications. In his interview, Uddin said the system is fully integrated with its own string PCS, its own fire suppression system, ...

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