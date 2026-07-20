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|16:09
|EQS-News: Kennametal Inc.: Kennametal stellt für die IMTS 2026 das Messeerlebnis "Next Level Shop" vor
|EQS-News: Kennametal Inc.
/ Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges/Sonstiges
Kennametal stellt für die IMTS 2026 das Messeerlebnis "Next Level Shop" vor
20.07.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST
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|16:06
|Kennametal Inc.: Kennametal Unveils Next Level Shop Experience for IMTS 2026
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|30.06.
|KENNAMETAL INC - 8-K, Current Report
|30.06.
|Kennametal names Amanda Cole as chief human resources officer
|30.06.
|Kennametal Inc.: Kennametal Names Amanda Cole Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer; Judith Bacchus to Retire after 20 years at the Company
|PITTSBURGH, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today the appointment of Amanda Cole as Vice President and Chief Human Resources...
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