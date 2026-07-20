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ACCESS Newswire
20.07.2026 16:26 Uhr
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ECRYPT, LP: Ecrypt Inc. Names Finance Industry Veteran Jared Grigg to Newly Created Position of Senior Vice President, Partnerships & Acquisitions

Jared Grigg Will Lead Ecrypt's Strategy to Expand Into New Sectors and Build Key Strategic Partnerships

AGOURA HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / Ecrypt Inc., a leading technology-centric payments infrastructure platform utilizing proprietary artificial intelligence tools for both human and agentic commerce, is pleased to announce that finance industry veteran Jared Grigg has been named to the newly created position of Senior Vice President, Partnerships & Acquisitions. In his new role, Jared will lead Ecrypt's partnership development initiatives with independent software vendors and look to acquire companies that will provide complementary technologies or other enhancements to Ecrypt's infrastructure platform.

"Ecrypt continues to grow an integrated ecosystem that brings together best-in-class technology, transparency, compliance, and concierge-level service," said Felix Danciu, Chief Financial Officer of Ecrypt Inc. "We are delighted to have an executive of Jared's caliber and track record to help expand our footprint as we redefine what it means to be a payments company in an era of rapid digital transformation and agentic commerce."

A financial innovator with more than 20 years in the field, Jared has distinguished himself as an investment professional focused on originating, structuring, and underwriting investments in private equity sponsored and non-sponsored companies. Most recently, as a San Francisco-based Principal at WhiteHorse Capital (an H.I.G. Capital affiliate), he led the origination and underwriting of senior and junior secured cash flow loans ranging from $30 million to $300 million, which were used for leveraged buyouts, M&A, refinancings, recapitalizations, and growth initiatives. Prior to this, Jared also served as Managing Director at SLR Credit Solutions and Comvest Partners.

"I am excited to join the Ecrypt team and contribute to the company's continued success. Ecrypt is well-positioned to capitalize on new AI technologies as well as agentic commerce adoption in the payments space. I look forward to building new strategic partnerships and integrating complementary businesses through our M&A program," said Jared.

Jared began his career as a New York City-based investment banker at UBS and Deutsche Bank and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Carleton College.

About Ecrypt Inc.
Ecrypt Inc. is a leading payment services provider, offering all-in-one processing services to merchants in the United States. As a registered ISO and FSP, Ecrypt offers merchants a diverse range of payment processing solutions, including a PCI Level 1 payment gateway and cloud terminal hardware (ecrypt.com), proprietary AI-driven fraud prevention and agentic commerce solutions (ecrypt.com/ai), and a patented age-verification software (AgeChecker.net). Founded in 2004, Ecrypt is based in Agoura Hills, CA, and is committed to delivering innovative, secure, and cost-effective payment experiences to merchants and technology partners nationwide.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Sara Trujillo
Trujillo Public Relations
917-295-5491

SOURCE: ECRYPT, LP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ecrypt-inc.-names-finance-industry-veteran-jared-grigg-to-newly-1193345

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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