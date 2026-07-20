During this year's Farnborough International Airshow, Bell announced that it delivered its 700th Bell 505, highlighting the success of the platform around the world

Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announced today during Farnborough International Airshow 2026 that it has delivered its 700th Bell 505 to a private VIP operator, highlighting the platforms' popularity in the corporate aircraft segment.

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Photo by: Bell

"Our team is honored to ring in this Bell 505 milestone right here at the Farnborough International Airshow," said Robin Wendling, managing director, Europe, Bell. "The Bell 505 is an incredible multi-mission aircraft, and we continue to see operators choosing this platform to join their fleet. We look forward to welcoming our newest operator to the Bell family, while also celebrating all of our Bell 505 operators across the different mission segments throughout the world."

Since its introduction in 2017, the Bell 505 has accumulated more than 390,000 flight hours and operates in more than 55 countries across six continents. Based on the proven Bell 206L-4 rotor and drive system, the Bell 505 brings that familiar feel of its predecessor and elevates it with intuitive avionics and operational reliability supported by a global network of trusted specialists in their respective fields for MRO and simulator training.

In addition to its demand in the VIP travel segment, the Bell 505 doubles as the premier training platform for militaries in Jordan, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Albania, Montenegro, Indonesia, Iraq and South Korea, preparing pilots for mission readiness in modern warfare. The open cabin design, with its stadium seating for passengers in the back, makes it ideal for students to follow what is happening from all seats, maximizing the training capability that makes the aircraft feel like a flying classroom. The surrounding glass cockpit also allows optimal operational visibility.

To find out more about how Bell aircraft perform missions worldwide, please visit the Bell product page or visit the Bell pavilion (A031) this week during Farnborough International Airshow 2026.

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ABOUT BELL

Thinking above and beyond is what we do. For more than 90 years, we've been reimagining the experience of flight and where it can take us.

We are pioneers. We were the first to break the sound barrier and to certify a commercial helicopter. We were a part of NASA's first lunar mission and brought advanced tiltrotor systems to market. Today, we're defining the future of advanced air mobility.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Textron Inc. we have strategic locations around the globe. And with nearly one quarter of our workforce having served, helping our military achieve their missions is a passion of ours.

Above all, our breakthrough innovations deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Efficiently. Reliably. And always, with safety at the forefront.

ABOUT TEXTRON INC.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260720636520/en/

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Gianna Messina

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