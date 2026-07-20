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WKN: 889290 | ISIN: US29364G1031 | Ticker-Symbol: ETY
Tradegate
17.07.26 | 09:32
99,90 Euro
+0,93 % +0,92
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98,7298,9218:12
99,38100,5016:07
ACCESS Newswire
20.07.2026 16:38 Uhr
206 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Entergy Corporation: Annual Louisiana Fishing Rodeo Reels In More Than $190,000 for the Power To Care

The annual Watt-A-Catch fishing rodeo is dedicated to raising funds for The Power to Care, a crucial program that offers emergency bill assistance to our most vulnerable customers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 20, 2026 / By Jordyn Martin

Earlier this June, Entergy Louisiana hosted the third annual Watt-A-Catch Fishing Rodeo - and thanks to the extraordinary generosity of our employees, partners and sponsors, this year's event made an even bigger splash for families in need across our state.

The poker-style tournament and silent auction brought together anglers from across the region, all united by a shared purpose: supporting The Power to Care, Entergy's longstanding program that offers emergency bill assistance to older adults and customers with disabilities. Together, participants raised more than $190,000 - an impressive $55,000 increase over last year's total, and a testament to the heart and commitment of the Entergy community.

This achievement was made possible through the leadership of William Sones, vice president of power delivery chief engineer; Victor Herrington, director of reliability performance; and William McDonald, director of field mentoring programs, whose dedication ensured a seamless and impactful event.

A legacy of community support

Since 2008, The Power to Care has worked alongside local nonprofits, Entergy employees and generous customers to reach those who need help most. To date, the program has provided essential support to more than 250,000 individuals facing financial hardship and has raised over $50 million to assist customers during challenging times.

This year's rodeo not only adds to that legacy, it strengthens it. Each dollar raised helps ensure that when our most vulnerable neighbors face unexpected hardships, they aren't navigating those moments alone.

Making a difference beyond the day

The impact of The Power to Care continues long after the fishing rods are packed away. The program provides year-round assistance, offering comfort, stability and hope to customers who need it most.

To learn more or to support The Power to Care, visit the donation page here. Your contribution helps power life and uplift communities throughout Louisiana.

View original content here.

Find more stories and multimedia from Entergy Corporation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/annual-louisiana-fishing-rodeo-reels-in-more-than-190-000-for-the-power-to-care-1193359

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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